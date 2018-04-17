Actors Chris Diamantopoulos and Becki Newton Put Los Feliz Home on the Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Busy married actors Chris Diamantopoulos and Becki Newton hope to more than double their money on the sale of a fearlessly boxy architectural home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles they bought in September 2012 for nearly $1.7 million and, after a variety of significant improvements, including the installation of a swimming pool and spa, now have available outside the Multiple Listing Service for not quite $3.8 million. Prominently sited on an elevated corner parcel and partly screened behind a row of mature cypress trees, the three-story, smooth-concrete and glass residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,165 square feet.

A secured courtyard entry planted with fragrant rosemary, bay laurel and olive trees leads to the discreetly positioned front door. Pale, almost white narrow-strip oak floors in the foyer run throughout the house. A step-down living room features a built-in sectional sofa, a fireplace surmounted by a gigantic flat-screen TV set into a full wall of custom-lit display niches and another full wall of telescopic, floor-o-ceiling sliding-glass doors to the yard. The all-white, imported German kitchen, with a mix of stainless steel and marble countertops, is open to an informal dining area and family room where floor-to-ceiling corner windows fill the room with light and also look out over the backyard.

More Dirt Judd Hirsch Buys Home in Hills of Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

Two guest bedrooms on the upper floor share a hall bathroom — a third potential guest bedroom with a clever, built-in Murphy bed and a full bathroom is privately situated on the main floor — while the master suite offers floor-to-ceiling windows, a spacious walk-in closet plus copious built-in storage options.

Tucked up under the house, a two-car garage was converted into a children’s playroom with a rock-climbing wall. The backyard artfully accommodates a dining terrace with built-in barbecue and a fire pit surrounded by built-in banquettes along with the aforementioned plunge pool.

The stage-trained actors, he a sitcom veteran and voiceover actor who co-stars as a painfully arrogant exercise mogul on the Pop series “Let’s Get Physical,” and she, who most recently appeared on the second season of the Sarah Jessica Parker-starring HBO series “Divorce,” previously owned a condo at the Versailles Towers in Hollywood.