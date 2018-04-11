Chris Diamantopoulos and Becki Newton Pocket List Los Angeles Architectural

Busy married actors Chris Diamantopoulos and Becki Newton hope to more than double their money on the sale of their fearlessly boxy architectural home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles they bought in September 2012 for $1.695 million and, after a variety of significant improvements, including the installation of a backyard swimming pool and spa, now have available outside the Multiple Listing Service for $3.795 million. Prominently sited on an elevated corner parcel and partly screened behind a row of mature Cypress trees, the three-story, smooth concrete and glass residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,165 square feet.

A secured courtyard entry planted with fragrant rosemary, bay laurel and olive trees leads to the discreetly positioned front door. Pale, almost white narrow strip oak floors in the foyer run throughout the house including the step down living room that features a built-in sectional sofa, a fireplace surmounted by a gigantic flat-screen TV set into a full wall of custom-lit display niches along and another full wall of telescopic, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors to the yard. The all-white, imported German kitchen, with a mix of stainless steel and marble countertops, is open to an informal dining area and family room where floor-to-ceiling corner windows fill the room with light and look out over the backyard.

Two guest bedrooms on the upper floor share a hall bathroom — a third potential guest bedroom with a clever, built-in Murphy bed and a full bathroom are privately situated on the main floor — while the master suite offers floor to ceiling windows, a spacious walk-in closet plus copious built-in storage options and a boutique hotel style bathroom.

Tucked up under the house, a two-car garage was converted into an children’s playroom complete with a playfully colorful rock climbing wall and the slender, L-shaped backyard artfully accommodates a shaded dining terrace with built-in barbecue and a fire pit surrounded by cushioned, built-in banquettes along with the aforementioned plunge pool and spa.

The stage trained actors, he a sitcom veteran and voiceover actor who won a 2014 Emmy for his ongoing portrayal of Mickey Mouse on the “Mickey Mouse” animated series and also currently co-stars as a painfully arrogant, super-fit exercise mogul on the Pop series “Let’s Get Physical,” and Newton, who did four seasons on “Ugly Betty” and most recently appeared on the second season of the Sarah Jessica Parker starring HBO series “Divorce,” previously owed an eclectically stylish, custom-outfitted one-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom condominium at the Versailles Towers in Hollywood they bought in 2007 for $755,000. The 1,122-square-foot, fifth-floor unit popped up as a rental in 2016 with an overly optimistic ask of $5,750 per month that eventually nosedived to $4,000 per month and was also available at that time for purchase aat an un-published price. Property records show the couple did finally sell the condo, in July of 2017, in what appears to be an off-market deal. Alas, unfortunately for them the sale price was $675,000, an $80,000 loss, not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees.

The off-market listing is held by Aileen Comora and Paul Lester at The Agency.