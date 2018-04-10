Starz CEO Chris Albrecht Lists Beachy Santa Monica Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran entertainment industry executive Chris Albrecht, president and CEO of the Starz network, has listed his Santa Monica, Calif., home with an asking price pushing up on $8 million. Albrecht acquired the clapboard-clad residence — a beachy, modern-minded West Coast take on an East Coast traditional — just over two years ago for $7.15 million. The comfortably luxurious residence measures in at almost 7,800 square feet over three, elevator-serviced floors with five bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms. The property is represented by Santiago Arana at The Agency.

A wide center-hall entry passes a small study that overlooks the elevated, faux-grassed front yard before it opens to ample formal living and dining rooms, the former with a marble-faced fireplace and glass doors to an awning-shaded patio. At the back of the house, a family room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that slip into the wall and allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living is completely open to an all-white center-island kitchen and a breakfast nook nestled into a semicircular bay.

A circular staircase makes an elegant sweep up to the second floor, where three guest bedrooms are joined by a master suite with vaulted ceilings, a marble fireplace, a private terrace and a marble-floored bathroom with two-person soaking tub set into a semicircular bay window. Finished with the same high-quality craftsmanship as the upper floors, an expansive basement contains a large lounge, a home theater, a gym with infrared sauna, a wine cellar and an en suite bedroom for long-term guests or live-in staff.

Surrounded by tall, fastidiously trimmed hedges, the fairly compact backyard manages to comfortably accommodate both open and covered terraces for al fresco dining and lounging, along with a swimming pool with inset spa.

The former chairman and CEO of HBO previously owned a 7,000-plus-square-foot Mediterranean villa sequestered down a long, gated driveway along one of Brentwood’s most desirable streets. He snapped up the property in 2005 for $5.6 million, set it out for sale in mid-2016 with a rose-tinted asking price of almost $9 million and finally sold it in late 2017 for not quite $7.1 million to a high-powered Snapchat executive.

listing photos: The Agency