Chelsea Handler Lists Custom Renovated Bel Air Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$11.5 million
Size:
5,572 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Chelsea Handler hopes to almost double her money on the sale of her customized contemporary home in the tony, mansion-dotted hills above L.A.’s prestigious Bel-Air Country Club, now for sale at $11.5 million. The famously and sometimes contentiously provocative stand-up comedian, veteran talk show host and author of five quasi-autobiographical and often hilarious books — she ended her eponymous Netflix talk show (“Chelsea”) last year in order focus on left-sided political activism, purchased the gated residence in late 2010 for $5.942 million. Situated at the end of long gated drive that makes a grand swoop up to a compact motor court and extensively renovated since her purchase, the 5,572-square-foot residence has six en suite bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

Interconnected, open-plan living and entertaining spaces spill out to a variety of decks and patios through long expanses of glass sliders that disappear into the walls when open to facilitate effortless and classically Californian indoor/outdoor living. The living room is anchored by a bookshelf flanked fireplace and the large dining area is open to an equally spacious kitchen fitted with glossy dove-grey cabinetry, top-grade stainless steel appliances and a long center island with an L-shaped raised snack counter under a massive skylight. There are also a couple of additional, more intimately scaled lounges, one of them lined with framed photographs and the other focused on a stone-accented corner fireplace over-mounted by a large television.

Four en suite guest bedrooms — one of them furnished for the fit-as-a-fiddle 42-year old former as a gym — plus a staff bedroom with built-in bunk beds are joined by a huge, second-floor master bedroom where a television drops down out of the ceiling at the press of a button and floor-to-ceiling glass sliders open to a slender, curtained balcony that overlooks the backyard. An A-lister worthy walk-in closet/dressing room has a couple of convenient refrigerator drawers while the master bathroom offers a dedicated make-up vanity, a two-person soaking tub, a separate marble-lined two-person shower and a dry sauna.

All but hidden behind a high fence in the canopies of mature trees, the grounds provide a private oasis with small grass patches and numerous decks, one with a ping-pong table, plus an outdoor fireplace, an outdoor kitchen and barbecue area with pizza oven and a fifty-foot-long, dark-bottom swimming pool and spa set into a hillside planted with lush tropical foliage.

Handler, who previously co-owned a 3,300-square-foot penthouse at the Azzurra tower in Marina del Rey, Calif., with her veteran entertainment industry executive former boss and ex-boyfriend Ted Harbert — he bought her out in 2010 after they split up, and, though she’s unlikely to be moving there, property records indicate she owns an unassuming, 1950s ranch-style house in an unremarkable area of Sherman Oaks, Calif., she picked up, presumably for staff or family, in the fall of 2013 for $761,500.

Listing photos: Pacific Union

