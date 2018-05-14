For Rent: Charlie Sheen’s Infamous Beverly Hills Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Having made a well publicized but unsuccessful attempt earlier this year to sell his infamous mansion inside the guarded gates of the heavily celebrified Mulholland Estates enclave in the mountains between Beverly hills and Sherman Oaks, Calif., with an asking price pushing up on $10 million, Charlie Sheen switched tacks and now has the seven bedroom and seven bathroom property up for rent at $43,000 per month. The dyed-in-the-wool Hollywood scion and bona fide sitcom superstar, once one of the highest paid actors on television who hauled in an astonishing $1.8 million per episode for his four-time Emmy nominated role on “Two and a Half Men,” purchased the custom-outfitted, 8,932-square-foot faux-Italianate meets vaguely-Tuscan villa, the epicenter of his salacious and very public 2011 breakdown, in 2006 for $7.2 million.

A pair of mature trees with picturesquely gnarled trunks frame wrought iron accented double glass doors that open to a grandly double-height foyer with winding staircase. Living and entertaining spaces include: an over-sized living room plus a huge game room with massive fireplace; a formal dining room under a swagged bit of gauzy fabric that filters sunlight that pours in through a double-height wall of windows; and a well-equipped if luxuriously generic center island kitchen with walk-in pantry. There’s also an office convertible to a bedroom and a cinematically decorated 12-seat, state-of-the-art projection system theater hung with crimson brocade curtains.

More Dirt David Geffen Makes Off-Market Deal, Sells New York City Co-Op to Gas and Mining Tycoon James Woods Flips House Above Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

Upstairs three guest and family bedrooms are joined by another, fully carpeted potential bedroom with a wall of built-ins, a coffered ceiling treatment and a number of exercise apparati. The secluded, self-contained master retreat operates as a private hideaway replete with sitting room, separate bedroom, a second, decadently decorated screening room with a wet bar, a fitted walk-in closet and a monochromatically beige bathroom with two-person soaking tub under a shutter-covered window with greenery view.

The backyard provides a variety of entertaining and recreation options including both open and awning shaded terraces, a gazebo structure that houses a bar and open-air kitchen, a swimming pool set into a patch of drought busting fake grass and, tucked around on the side of the house, a resistance pool for in-place lap swimming.

Sheen, who has worked as an actor only sporadically since he starred on the popular “Anger Management” series several years ago but narrated and executive produced the 2018 “Brothers in Arms” documentary about the making of Oliver Stone’s 1986 Academy Award winning film “Platoon,” in which he co-starred, previously owned two other mansions in the Mulholland Estates enclave. In 2011 he paid Hollywood power player Mike Medavoy $7 million for a 9,020-square-foot mock-Mediterranean manse he sold in late 2015 for $6.6 million, a $400,000 loss; And in 2012 he paid billionaire Tom Gores $4.8 million for a 6,625-square-foot home he sold for an equalizing $415,000 profit in the summer of 2016 for $5.415 million. The buyer quickly flipped the latter property in an October 2017 off-market deal for $8.55 million to reality TV staple and money-minting fashion model and social media powerhouse Kendall Jenner and other entertainment industry heavy hitters who own Mulholland Estates mansions include Paris Hilton, Vanna White, Christina Aguilera, Judith Light and music producer DJ Khaled, who in early 2017 bought his humongous, chateau-inspired home from British pop star Robbie Williams.

listing photos: Rodeo Realty