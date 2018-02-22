Charlie Sheen Lists Longtime Mansion in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

After more than a decade in residence that saw professional apexes such as being the highest paid actor on television and humiliating personal nadirs that included a drug fueled and porn actress populated public meltdown, hard-living Hollywood scion Charlie Sheen listed his longtime Beverly Hills mansion with a memorable, tongue-twisting asking price of $9,999,999. With four Emmy nominations for his starring role on the hokey but wildly popular sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” for which he was paid a mind-bending $1.8 million per episode, Sheen purchased the 1990s vaguely Tuscan/Mediterranean Revival-style mansion in the spring of 2006 for $7.2 million.

Located inside the guarded gates of the celeb-saturated Mulholland Estates enclave that straddles the mansion-dotted mountains between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks, the 8,932-square-foot manse offers seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms along with a double-height foyer with winding staircase leads, a spacious formal living room, a double-height formal dining room with a towering wall of windows and an up-to-date kitchen that includes top-end appliances, a walk-in pantry and a dumb waiter that conveniently lifts food and drink to the second floor master suite. Also on the main floor there’s a game room with fireplace, a home office convertible to a bedroom and a sumptuously appointed movie theater monochromatically decorated in a bloody shade of red. In addition to a bonus room that Sheen uses as a gym, three guest or family bedrooms are joined on the upper floor by a sprawling master suite that incorporates a large bedroom and separate sitting room, an over-sized closet and, somewhat unusually, a small second screening room with wet bar.

Designed for large scale entertaining, the backyard provides extensive terraces, a large gazebo with outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool surrounded by easy-maintenance faux-grass. A second, resistance lap swimming pool is tucked along the side of the house and listing details suggest trees can be trimmed to open up a “stunning view” over the San Fernando Valley.

At on point Sheen owned two other homes in the guard-gated enclave. He bought a 9,020-square-foot mock-Med in 2011 for $6,999,999 million from Mike Medavoy that was sold at a loss in late 2015 for $6.6 million and in 2012 he paid billionaire Tom Gores $4.8 million for a 6,625-square-foot residence he sold in June 2016 for $5.415 million and that is now owned by reality TV star and fashion model Kendall Jenner who bought it just over a year later in an off-market deal for $8.55 million.

Other high-profile entertainment industry types who currently maintain homes inside the Mulholland Estates enclave include Paris Hilton, Vanna White, Christina Aguilera, Judith Light and music producer DJ Khaled who bought British pop star Robbie Williams’s lavish mansion in early 2017 for $10 million.

Listing photos: Rodeo Realty