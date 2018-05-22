Charlie Puth’s Home Sale Hits Him in the Wallet (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.8 million
Size:
4,350 square feet, 4-5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus pool house with bath

The good news for Charlie Puth is that after his house in the Whitley Heights ’hood in the foothills above Hollywood lingered unwanted on the market for almost two years at a variety of prices from almost $2.2 million to less than $2 million, it has finally sold. Unfortunately for 26-year-old singer-songwriter, whose early success came as a YouTube star, he purchased the property in late 2015 for $1.9 million, and the selling price was $1.8 million. Moreover, that $100,000 loss doesn’t include carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees.

A pair of wispy palms frame a wrought iron entry gate between privet hedges that all but hide the vaguely Mediterranean residence, which appears to be a modest, single-story house from the street but drops, mullet-style, to three stories at the back. There are four and potentially five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 4,350 square feet plus a pint-sized pool house with another bathroom.

At more than 30-feet long with dark hardwood floors, a fireplace and vaulted ceiling, the combination living and dining room is large enough to accommodate a grand piano. A curved breakfast bar divides the living/dining area from the kitchen, and three sets of French doors open the room to a slim terrace that runs the width of the house with southern views over Hollywood. A family room with built-in media cabinet has terrace access through French doors and, just inside the front door, an office/potential bedroom includes a library nook with built-in bookshelves.

Downstairs, two guest bedrooms, one barely bigger than a prison cell and the other much larger with a fireplace, are joined by a generous master suite that incorporates a sitting room and separate bedroom both with fireplaces, two walk-in closets and a bathroom with jetted tub. The lowest level, which opens to a deep loggia that overlooks the swimming pool and spa, includes a guest bedroom, bathroom, laundry facilities, a complete second kitchen and a bedroom-sized wine cellar.

Puth substantially upgraded his residential circumstances late last year when he shelled out $9 million for a carefully restored and updated 1960s residence designed by architect Rex Lotery in the tony Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills.

