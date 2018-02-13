Imagine Executive Puts West Hollywood Condo on the Market (EXCLUSIVE)

A sun-splashed two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo on the seventh floor of the Shoreham Towers — a prominent mid-century modern high-rise perched just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip — and owned by influential entertainment industry executive and producer Charlie Corwin, has become available at $1.55 million. Corwin, former co-chairman and co-CEO of film and television production behemoth Endemol Shine North America and, since early 2017, the CEO of Ron Howard and Brian Glazer’s Imagine Entertainment, purchased the 1,850-square-foot city-view condo with his wife, Olivia, in 2008. They first set it out for sale in late 2017 with an in-hindsight too optimistic asking price a bit shy of $1.75 million.

Tastefully remodeled with elegance and style, according to listing details, the north- and east-facing corner unit features gleaming ebonized hardwood floors and, in the combination living and dining room, telescopic floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that glide open to a slim terrace with unobstructed views over Hollywood and, on a clear day, beyond the downtown skyline. A second dining area with a built-in buffet under a ribbon of windows sits next to a small but smartly arranged and lavishly outfitted galley kitchen with black-marble countertops on snow-white custom cabinets.

The contemporary art-collecting Corwins have owned the Sunset Strip condo for almost a decade, but for the last few years they’ve resided in a much more substantial, family-size ultra-contemporary residence in Venice, Calif., that they bought in late 2014 for $5 million. The stylish couple also keep a foothold in Corwin’s hometown of New York City, where they maintain a 3,200-square-foot apartment in a swanky SoHo building that they bought in the fall of 2011 for just over $5.1 million (Jay-Z and Beyoncé own the building’s mansion-size duplex penthouse).

listing photos: Compass