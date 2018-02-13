You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Imagine Executive Puts West Hollywood Condo on the Market (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Charlie Corwin Sells Weho Condo
CharlieCorwin_SS2
CharlieCorwin_SS3
CharlieCorwin_SS4
CharlieCorwin_SS5
View Gallery 13 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.549 million
Size:
1,850 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

A sun-splashed two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo on the seventh floor of the Shoreham Towers — a prominent mid-century modern high-rise perched just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip — and owned by influential entertainment industry executive and producer Charlie Corwin, has become available at $1.55 million. Corwin, former co-chairman and co-CEO of film and television production behemoth Endemol Shine North America and, since early 2017, the CEO of Ron Howard and Brian Glazer’s Imagine Entertainment, purchased the 1,850-square-foot city-view condo with his wife, Olivia, in 2008. They first set it out for sale in late 2017 with an in-hindsight too optimistic asking price a bit shy of $1.75 million.

Tastefully remodeled with elegance and style, according to listing details, the north- and east-facing corner unit features gleaming ebonized hardwood floors and, in the combination living and dining room, telescopic floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that glide open to a slim terrace with unobstructed views over Hollywood and, on a clear day, beyond the downtown skyline. A second dining area with a built-in buffet under a ribbon of windows sits next to a small but smartly arranged and lavishly outfitted galley kitchen with black-marble countertops on snow-white custom cabinets.

The contemporary art-collecting Corwins have owned the Sunset Strip condo for almost a decade, but for the last few years they’ve resided in a much more substantial, family-size ultra-contemporary residence in Venice, Calif., that they bought in late 2014 for $5 million. The stylish couple also keep a foothold in Corwin’s hometown of New York City, where they maintain a 3,200-square-foot apartment in a swanky SoHo building that they bought in the fall of 2011 for just over $5.1 million (Jay-Z and Beyoncé own the building’s mansion-size duplex penthouse).

listing photos: Compass

More Dirt

  • Mary J Blige New Jersey Estate

    Mary J. Blige Faces Huge Loss on New Jersey Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

    A sun-splashed two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo on the seventh floor of the Shoreham Towers — a prominent mid-century modern high-rise perched just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip — and owned by influential entertainment industry executive and producer Charlie Corwin, has become available at $1.55 million. Corwin, former co-chairman and co-CEO of film and television production behemoth […]

  • Charlie Corwin Sells Weho Condo

    Imagine Executive Puts West Hollywood Condo on the Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    A sun-splashed two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo on the seventh floor of the Shoreham Towers — a prominent mid-century modern high-rise perched just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip — and owned by influential entertainment industry executive and producer Charlie Corwin, has become available at $1.55 million. Corwin, former co-chairman and co-CEO of film and television production behemoth […]

  • Elle King Buys Hollywood Hills Home

    Singer Elle King Nabs Hollywood Hills Mediterranean (EXCLUSIVE)

    A sun-splashed two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo on the seventh floor of the Shoreham Towers — a prominent mid-century modern high-rise perched just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip — and owned by influential entertainment industry executive and producer Charlie Corwin, has become available at $1.55 million. Corwin, former co-chairman and co-CEO of film and television production behemoth […]

  • Steph Curry Sells North Carolina Mansion

    Golden State Warrior Steph Curry Lists North Carolina Starter Mansion

    A sun-splashed two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo on the seventh floor of the Shoreham Towers — a prominent mid-century modern high-rise perched just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip — and owned by influential entertainment industry executive and producer Charlie Corwin, has become available at $1.55 million. Corwin, former co-chairman and co-CEO of film and television production behemoth […]

  • Rosie ODonnell Sells New York State

    Rosie O’Donnell Sold the Main House of Her Multi-Residence Compound in Nyack, N.Y. (EXCLUSIVE)

    A sun-splashed two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo on the seventh floor of the Shoreham Towers — a prominent mid-century modern high-rise perched just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip — and owned by influential entertainment industry executive and producer Charlie Corwin, has become available at $1.55 million. Corwin, former co-chairman and co-CEO of film and television production behemoth […]

  • Ben Koldyke House

    Ben Koldyke Selling Updated 1920s Santa Monica Craftsman (EXCLUSIVE)

    A sun-splashed two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo on the seventh floor of the Shoreham Towers — a prominent mid-century modern high-rise perched just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip — and owned by influential entertainment industry executive and producer Charlie Corwin, has become available at $1.55 million. Corwin, former co-chairman and co-CEO of film and television production behemoth […]

  • Tayler Perry Beverly Hills Post Office

    Tyler Perry Flips Out in Beverly Hills Post Office (EXCLUSIVE)

    A sun-splashed two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo on the seventh floor of the Shoreham Towers — a prominent mid-century modern high-rise perched just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip — and owned by influential entertainment industry executive and producer Charlie Corwin, has become available at $1.55 million. Corwin, former co-chairman and co-CEO of film and television production behemoth […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad