Burt Sugarman, Mary Hart Selling Condo in West Hollywood’s Sierra Towers (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Sugarman Hart Sierra Towers Condo
CREDIT: Sugarman/Hart: Rex/Shutterstock
Location:
West Hollywood, Calif.
Price:
$5.5 million
Size:
1,237 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms

Entertainment industry power couple Burt Sugarman and Mary Hart are asking a gutsy $5.5 million for one of the four condo units they own on the same floor of the famously celeb-stacked Sierra Towers complex on the border between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. The high-floor apartment, not contiguous to the others they own and generally considered to be the least desirable in the building as it faces north with a mansion-dotted mountain view rather than south with a more sought-after panoramic city view, was acquired by the couple in the spring of 2016 for $2 million. The renovated unit, which carries HOA dues of almost $1,800 per month, is configured with one bedroom and two bathrooms in a mite more than 1,200 square feet.

Sugarman, a veteran game-show producer who also produced the Oscar-nominated “Children of a Lesser God,” and Hart, the longtime co-anchor on “Entertainment Tonight,” own three other contiguous units they’ve combined into an approximately 5,000-square-foot aerie with sweeping views from the downtown skyline to the Pacific Ocean.

The property-mad Sugarman-Harts previously owned an 11,000-square-foot residence in the Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills they sold in 2013 for $27 million. They maintain a sizable home at the prestigious Madison Club in La Quinta, Calif., and a big spread at the exclusive Yellowstone Mountain Club in Big Sky, Montana. Also on their asset list: a nearly 4,200-square-foot condo at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles they bought in 2013 for $3.8 million and set out for sale in 2016 with a pie-in-the-sky price of $9.9 million that’s since plummeted to $7.5 million.

listing photo: Westside Estate Agency

 

