Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady Re-List High-Floor New York City Aerie at Lower Price

Having selected and, so the celebrity real estate scuttlebutt goes, initiated the purchase of their next New York City residence — a bit more on that in a minute, uncommonly comely supermodel Gisele Bundchen and beau-hunky professional pigskin thrower Tom Brady have gotten serious about selling their current Manhattan residence, re-listing the swanky, glass-walled Flatiron District condominium with a new broker and a substantially lower asking price of $13.95 million. The Brazilian bombshell and the all-American jock purchased the high-floor, city-view spread at the fantastically slender, 60-story One Madison tower in early 2014 for not quite $11.71 million. They first set it out for sale during the latter half of 2016 with an in-hindsight preposterously high price of $17.25 million and last year the ultra-luxe urban aerie popped back up on the open market with a still pie-in-the-sky ask of $15.99 million.

With three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and monthly common charges that tally up to almost $7,000, not to mention property taxes of nearly $4,000 per month, the 3,310-square-foot, full-floor condo was done up for the Brady-Bundchens in a comfortably sumptuous, urbane and most assuredly exceedingly expensive manner by Peter Marino, internationally and deservedly renowned architect and designer who famously, eccentrically and without apology gads about the globe in head-to-toe leather S/M fetish regalia. A private elevator landing and bronze double doors open to a loft-like open-plan living, dining and kitchen space with knee-buckling views of the surrounding cityscape through walls of floor-to-ceiling windows sure to make an acrophobic break into an immediate sweat of pure terror. A plushly appointed separate den/media lounge offers a secondary entertainment area with a built-in media cabinet and sweeping views to the west and north while bedrooms are clustered along the apartment’s eastern facade. Both of the guest bedrooms are en suite while the north-facing master bedroom has two closets, one a fitted walk-in, plus a bathroom that is completely open to the bedroom and boldly positioned in a corner lined with floor to ceiling windows.

One Madison, where Rupert Murdoch owns a full-floor unit and the triplex penthouse just above it that he unsuccessfully attempted sell in 2015 with a sky-high $72 million asking price, offers residents a laundry list of top-end services and luxuries including a 24-hour staffed lobby, a private dining room with catering kitchen, a parlor with billiards table, a fitness center, a lap length swimming pool and a spa where a fully glassed-in steam room sits in front of a giant picture window overlooking nearby Madison Square Park.

The Brady-Bündchens reportedly plan to trade their Flatiron District digs for a considerably larger spread in a newly built, Robert A.M. Stern-designed apartment house in Tribeca. In 2016 the couple signed contracts to purchase a family-sized 11th floor apartment that was listed for $20 million. Alas, Brady, who sports the number 12 on his New England Patriots jersey, subsequently got a bee in his real estate bonnet and decided he’d rather live on the 12th floor. So, early last year they reportedly scrapped the purchase of the 11th floor spread in favor of an even bigger five bedroom and 5.5 bathroom unit upstairs that was listed at $32 million with more than 4,600-square-feet of interior space and a nearly 1,900-square-foot private terrace with a postcard-perfect, over-the-rooftops view of the Empire State Buildings.

No strangers to property gossip columns, the couple previously custom built a nearly 20,000-square-foot mansion in a guard gated enclave tucked up into L.A’s Brentwood area that was sold in 2014 for $40 million to rapper, music producer and headphones tycoon Dr. Dre and they currently maintain a manicured estate in the affluent Chestnut Hill community, about eight miles outside of downtown Boston, Mass., where they custom built a stately mansion that backs up to the verdant fairways of the prestigious Country Club on 5.2 acres they picked up May 2013 for $4.5 million.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty