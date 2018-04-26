Bruce Willis Scores Full Price Sale of New York City Duplex

Bruce Willis, set to reprise his role as John McClane in the upcoming sixth installment of the never-ending “Die-Hard” franchise and currently filming the Ed Norton directed period crime-drama “Motherless Brooklyn,” and his English model wife Emma Heming got hit with the real estate lucky stick and lickety-split sold their deluxe duplex apartment on New York City’s prestigious and ever-more expensive Central Park West for its full asking price of $17.75 million. The Willis-Hemings purchased the co-operative apartment just over three years ago for $16.995 million from Fortress Investment Group co-founder and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Eden and property records reveal the new owner, who signed contracts to purchase the apartment just a week after it was listed, as financier Jeffrey Keswin, co-founder and managing partner of Lyrical Asset Management. The mansion-sized duplex, a family-friendly combination of two units on the third and fourth floors of a 12-story apartment house with 150-feet of frontage along Central Park and an obscured, through-the-tree tops view of the iconic skylines along Fifth Avenue and Central Park South, has six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 6,000-square-feet. Per listing details, maintenance charges tally up to a mouth drying $11,879 per month.

Amply proportioned entertaining spaces are located on the upper level and include an over-sized foyer wrapped in painted paneling with an adjoining mudroom and half-bathroom lined in vermillion wallpaper. The corner living room stretches to more than 30-feet-long and the dining room extends to about 20-feet with a head on park view. The eat-in kitchen, arranged around a center island with three giant east-facing windows and shiny, chrome-trimmed pea soup green cabinetry, sits next to a den/family room lined with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. An upper floor bedroom with walk-in closet and roomy, windowed bathroom is well-suited for guests or live-in domestic staff while four guest and family bedrooms on the lower level share two hall bathrooms, one of them considerably larger then the other with separate tub and shower. At the northern end of the lower floor, the secluded master suite is composed of a small entrance vestibule, a 25-foot long park-view bedroom plus a separate, wardrobe-lined office or dressing room, two walk-in closets and a tiled bathroom with park-view garden tub and separate shower.

The elegant and stately, full-service pre-war building, with an attended lobby, bike room and outdoor half basketball court, has previously been home to late comedian Robin Williams, Oscar collecting actress Meryl Streep, “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill and “Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau and his wife, “CBS Sunday Morning” anchor Jane Pauley.

Willis and Heming have opted to substantially downsize their residential circumstances in Manhattan with the purchase of a high-floor condo at the newly erected One West End complex near New York’s Lincoln Square that was last listed at $7.9 million. With four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,055-square-feet, the sleek aerie is almost half the size of their former apartment and features 10.5-foot ceilings, 7.5-inch wide walnut floors and open views to the north and east through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. Willis, who once upon a time owned a 64th-floor apartment at Trump Tower and has sold off most if not all of his property in Los Angeles, continues to own a variety of commercial and residential properties in and around Hailey, Idaho, an 11-bedroom ocean-front compound at the posh and private Parrot Cay resort on the Turks and Caicos Islands as well as a 22-acre compound about 1.5-hours north of Midtown Manhattan in the bucolic and exceedingly expensive bedroom community of Bedford, N.Y., that he and Hemming picked up in 2014 for $9 million.

exterior image: Christopher Bride for Property Shark; listing photos and floor plan: Douglas Elliman Real Estate