Bruce Willis Lists Six-Bedroom New York City Duplex

Veteran action flick superstar and celebrity property gossip column staple Bruce Willis listed his suburban mcmansion-sized duplex apartment on two lower floors of a distinguished, full-service Neo-Renaissance-style pre-war apartment house on New York City’s Central Park West at $17.75 million. The smooth-pated 60-something-year-old “Die Hard” star, with a handful of high-octane projects lined up including M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming thriller “Glass,” and his former model wife, Emma, purchased the approximately 6,000-square-foot, Central Park-facing co-operative apartment not quite three years ago for $16.995 million. There are six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and, as noted by Mansion Global, the Willises purchased the apartment from Fortress Investment Group co-founder and Milwaukee Bucks basketball team co-owner Welsley Edens.

Elegantly proportioned public entertaining and family living spaces are situated on the upper level with wispy, through-the-treetops views of Central Park and the Fifth Avenue skyline. A semi-private elevator landing and painted wood-paneled foyer lead to a comfortably commodious 31-foot-long corner living room and a spacious separate dining room, both of which face the park. The sleekly appointed, park-facing eat-in kitchen features honed granite countertops on imported, chrome-accented honeydew-hued custom cabinets and the adjacent library/family room, also facing the park, has floor-to-ceiling bookshelves along two walls and a built-in media cabinet on a third wall. The lower level is completed by a closet-lined mudroom off the service entrance, a windowed powder room, a walk-in wine cellar and a secluded bedroom with roomy en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Five bedrooms privately located on the lower level include four ample guest bedrooms that share two hall bathrooms plus a sprawling master suite that occupies its own wing with two walk-in closets, an office/dressing room and a bathroom with park-view garden tub and steam shower.

Over the last few years, Willis has shed most if not all of his West Coast holdings. In 2014, after he first listed it with at a rose-tinted $22 million, he sold a Beverly Hills mansion for $16.5 million and in late 2016 he sold a fairly modest residence and seven additional undeveloped surrounding parcels that totaled almost 36 acres at the top of Benedict Canyon in the Beverly Hills Post Office for $6 million. Willis still presides over an extensive portfolio of commercial and luxurious residential properties in and around Hailey, Idaho, as well as a bucolic, 22-acre compound about 1.5-hours north of Midtown Manhattan in Westchester County’s superrich Bedford, N.Y., he acquired in the late summer of 2014 for $9 million. The sylvan spread includes an 8,400-plus-square-foot main residence with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms plus several smaller residences, a poolside cabana and a synthetic grass tennis court.

