Bruce Willis Downsizes on New York City’s Upper West Side

With their approximately 6,000-square-foot co-operative duplex on two lower floors of a distinguished pre-war apartment house facing New York City’s Central Park currently in contract to be sold for an unknown amount after just a week on the market with an asking price of $17.75 million, action flick stalwart Bruce Willis and his former model wife Emma Heming have signed contracts to purchase a far more sleekly appointed, high-floor condominium that’s about half the size and, last listed at $7.9 million, a fraction of the cost. With four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,055-square-feet, the light filled 37th-floor aerie, located just west of Lincoln Center at the brand new and generously glassy One West End complex, features gracious 10.5-foot ceilings, gently lustrous 7.5-inch wide walnut floor boards and thrilling if potentially vertigo inducing expanses of floor-to-ceiling windows filled with glittery city views to the north and east.

The window-wrapped combination living/dining room stretches elegantly to more than 32-feet long while the separate, sumptuously understated eat-in kitchen offers extra thick slab marble countertops on imported walnut cabinetry offset with champagne-hued matte glass panels and polished chrome fixtures along with an expensive array of premium grade designer appliances. Average in size with gigantic windows, all three guest bedrooms are en suite and lined up like soldiers along a wide corridor that ends at the not-particularly large north-facing master suite that includes an over-sized entry vestibule/dressing area, an ample walk-in closet and a bathroom with radiant heated marble floor, brushed limestone walls, marble-topped stained-oak double-sink vanity and two-person soaking tub daringly positioned in front of floor-to-ceiling glass panels.

Ann Cutbill Lenane of Douglas Elliman Real Estate represented the Willises in the purchase of the condo that was listed with John Gomes and Fredrik Eklund of the Eklund/Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman.

Designed by the illustrious Pelli Clark Pelli firm, the limestone-based and glass-towered One West End anchors the southeast corner of the Riverside Center, a master planned enclave designed by Pritzker Prize winning French architect Christian de Portzamparc that occupies an entire city between Lincoln Center and the Hudson River. Residents with the financial firepower to live there are treated to a fully staffed lobby, a private dining room with chef’s demonstration kitchen, a children’s playroom, media, billiards and games rooms, a fitness center and spa and a 75-foot-long indoor swimming pool in a double-height cantilevered atrium that overlooks a 12,000-square-foot planted terrace with grilling stations and shade cabanas.

Willis, who has a handful of films in various stages of production including “Death Wish,” a remake of the 1974 Charles Bronson vigilante thriller of the same name, along with M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming supernatural thriller “Glass” and the Ed Norton written and directed crime drama “Motherless Brooklyn,” has sold most if not all of his West Coast holdings over the last few years. After he first listed it with at an in-hindsight way too sanguine $22 million, he sold a Beverly Hills mansion in 2014 for $16.5 million and in late 2016 he sold a smaller residence and seven additional undeveloped surrounding parcels that totaled almost 36 acres at the top of Benedict Canyon in the Beverly Hills Post Office for $6 million.

Willis and Heming still maintain substantial residential and commercial holdings in and around Hailey, Idaho, as well as a spectacular 22-acre compound about 1.5-hours north of Midtown Manhattan in Westchester County’s tony Bedford, N.Y., they acquired in 2014 for $9 million. The picturesquely pastoral spread includes an 8,400-plus-square-foot main residence with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms plus several smaller residences, a poolside cabana and a synthetic grass tennis court.

exterior image: Street Easy; listing photos and floor plan: Douglas Elliman Real Estate