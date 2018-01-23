‘American Idol’ Director Bruce Gowers Price-Chops Malibu Equestrian Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

Award-winning veteran awards show director Bruce Gowers, an Emmy-winning director of almost 250 episodes of “American Idol” and a 1985 Grammy winner for his direction of a long-form Huey Lewis and the News music video, re-listed his secluded equestrian compound in Malibu, Calif., with a reduced asking price of $12.975 million. Gowers, who purchased the three parcels that comprise the 4.37-acre spread in late 2000 for $3.772 million, first put the property up for sale in March of 2016 with an optimistic $14.95 million asking price that by the time it was taken off the market in October 2017 had fallen to a still much too rosy $13.75 million.

Known as Silver Raven Farms, the multi-residence compound is tucked out of view from the street down a long, gated and tree-shaded driveway in the rolling foothills just above Point Dume and Zuma Beach. Anchored by a multi-winged, two-story traditional-style main residence of 5,788-square-feet with four bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms, the property additionally includes three detached and self-contained cottages for guests and/or staff.

The main house has ample formal living and dining rooms, both with fireplaces, skylights and wood-beamed vaulted ceilings, and the unusually hexagonal-shaped chef’s kitchen features up-to-date appliances and a built-in dining banquette under a soaring ceiling. A study/office is lined with custom dado detailing and a massive games/family room has custom wood-paneled accents, a wet bar, a TV-surmounted fireplace and several sets of French doors that open to the estate’s gardens. There are three en suite bedrooms plus a second floor master suite with a raised hearth fireplace, a separate sitting room, a small terrace, a dressing room lined with built-in wardrobes and a spacious, chandelier-lit bathroom with two-person garden tub and separate, glass-enclosed steam shower.

The compound’s mostly landscaped, park-like grounds offer expansive rolling lawns bordered by tropical foliage and shaded by mature specimen trees, a variety of fruit trees and vegetable and cutting gardens. Equestrian facilities, accessible by way of a bridge that spans a seasonal stream bed, include a custom, multi-stall barn with turnouts and a riding arena.

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker / Hilton & Hyland