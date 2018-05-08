The Awesomeness of Brian Robbins’ Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Powerhouse television producer Brian Robbins’ casually sumptuous mansion in Los Angeles’ high-toned Brentwood community has come available for sale at a smidgen shy of $16.5 million. The prolific producer and founder of the popular YouTube channel Awesomeness TV, bought the property just over three years ago for not quite $13.2 million from “Peep Show” co-creator Andrew O’Connor. Obscured behind secured gates under the shade of old-growth sycamores on nearly half of an acre in the super-prime and frightfully pricey Brentwood Park neighborhood, the stone-accented and clapboard clad New England Traditional includes six en suite bedrooms, seven full and three half bathrooms and five fireplaces. It was inspired by legendary vernacular architect Gerard Colcord and designed by acclaimed L.A. architect Stephen Giannetti.

Richly detailed, carefully executed and elevator-equipped interiors include a classic center hall entry, elegantly proportioned formal living and dining rooms, a paneled library with 20-foot-tall ceiling and a cook’s kitchen open over a doublewide island to an informal dining area and family room. There’s also a fitness room and an entertainment lounge with shimmering silver-leafed ceiling treatment and wet bar plus a second family room with another wet bar, as well as a climate-controlled wine cellar. Shaded loggias and sunny stone terraces give way to a flat and grassy yard, a swimming pool with spa and a two-story poolside guesthouse.

Robbins, whose recent credits include “The Royals,” “Freakish” and “ Zac and Mia,” has had an especially itchy real estate foot the past few years and can’t seem to decide which swanky L.A. neighborhood he’d like to settle. In April 2016 he sold a smartly done contemporary in the affluent hills above Encino for almost $5.5 million. But it appears he’s headed east from Brentwood to the historic and historically hoity-toity Hancock Park ’hood, where in late 2017 he paid producer John Wells a smidgen more than $12.4 million for an august red brick Tudor mansion with nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in almost 10,000 square feet.

listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices