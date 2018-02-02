Disney CEO Bob Iger Sells House-Sized Apartment on New York’s Fifth Avenue

After six months on the open market with an asking price of $19 million, high-powered Walt Disney Company chairman-CEO Bob Iger, who recently signed a lucrative contract extension that runs through 2021, and veteran broadcast journalist Willow Bay sold their sprawling, house-sized Fifth Avenue co-operative apartment on New York City’s prestigious Fifth Avenue for $18.75 million. The buyer was identified by the property gossips at The Real Deal as financier Thomas Lister and his wife Amanda. It’s not clear when or how much Iger and Bay paid for the full floor spread that spans somewhere in the vicinity of 4,500 square feet with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and 50-feet of prime Central Park frontage.

A private elevator vestibule leads to a substantial entrance gallery with lustrous inlaid herringbone pattern hardwood floors that extend into elegantly proportioned formal living and dining rooms, the former nearly 30-feet in length with a fireplace and both with over-sized single-pane picture windows that frame leafy views into the treetops that line Central Park along Fifth Avenue. A wood-paneled library/office also opens off the foyer and features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves while the apartment’s extensive service areas meander along the apartment’s southern flank and include an over-sized butler’s pantry, a windowed laundry room and a center island eat-in kitchen crisply updated with jet black countertops on gleaming white cabinetry accented with marble tile back splashes and premium-grade commercial-style stainless steel appliances.

Three en suite guest or family bedrooms open off a long corridor as does a privately situated, multi-room master suite composed of a roomy bedroom with fireplace, a separate sitting room or gym with attached bathroom, two walk-in closets, one larger than many Manhattan bedrooms, and a second, compartmentalized bathroom with dressing area and marble-topped double-sink vanity.

The exceedingly posh 14-story Neo-Renaissance-style apartment house, designed by illustrious high-society architect Emery Roth and built in 1925 with an impressive three-story rusticated limestone base and a handsome, fully staffed lobby, was the longtime home of “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s deep-pocketed step-mother, Phyllis Louis-Dreyfus, who sold her 9th floor spread in March 2017 for $16 million and the distinguished apartment house is currently home to author Stephen King — he bought his lower-floor unit in October 2012 for $8.95 million as well as married actors Kevin Cline and Phoebe Cates and showbiz icon Bette Midler who, along with her investor/performance artist husband Martin von Haselberg, presides over a generously terraced triplex penthouse photographed for and fawned over in the June 2014 issue of Architectural Digest.

On the West Coast, the extraordinarily well-compensated Iger — his 2017 compensation was down 17% from the previous year but still amounted to a mouth-drying $36.3 million — and Bay, recently appointed Dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, maintain a carefully groomed estate of nearly 2.5-acres along one of the most prestigious and sought after streets in L.A.’s tony Brentwood area. The high-powered couple purchased the double-gated estate in 2005 for $18.425 million from Emmy collecting TV writer/producer David E. Kelley and three-time Oscar nominated actress Michelle Pfeiffer. At the time of the Iger-Bays’ purchase, the property included a restored and updated 1940s traditional main house of not quite 7,500-square-feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms plus a detached guesthouse, a separate office/gym, a swimming pool, tennis court and equestrian facilities.

