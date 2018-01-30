‘Brotherhood’ Creator Blake Masters Lists Above Beachwood Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

A four-story, mullet-style residence in the hills between L.A.’s Beachwood and Bronson canyons, owned by Blake Masters, creator of the crime drama “Brotherhood” and a co-creator of “Law & Order: L.A.,” is now available at just under $2.2 million. The screenwriter and producer, who briefly made the hillside property available for purchase in the fall of 2017 at a hair less than $2.2 million, has owned the 1927 Spanish since 2007, when he picked it up for a smidgen over $1.5 million. The residence, with sweeping cross-canyon views of Griffith Observatory, appears from the street to be a petite, single-story cottage with a lively bright-yellow front door, but actually drops four full floors at the back, with two and potentially more bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 3,000 square feet.

The street-level entrance gallery hangs like a minstrel’s balcony over a voluminous double-height living room with a pitched and beamed ceiling, original hardwood floors, antique iron wall sconces and an imposing vintage tile fireplace. Downstairs, a sizable guest bedroom and a renovated hall bathroom are joined by an unexpectedly spacious master suite that stretches 30 feet end to end with a fireplace, two walk-in closets and copious additional built-ins and a marble-tiled hammam-style bathroom.

A discreet passage under the stairs in the living room leads to a cozy den with a convenient powder room. French doors lead to a spacious terra-cotta-tiled terrace carved into the steep hillside with terraced planters, a built-in barbecue and panoramic canyon and mountain views.

Late last year, Masters, creator of the supernatural drama “Falling Water,” currently airing its sophomore season, shelled out almost $2.5 million for a five-bedroom and four-bathroom 1940s Monterey colonial-meets-Hollywood Regency-style residence in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles.

listing photos: Deasy Penner