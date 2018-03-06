Billy Bob Thornton Lists at a Loss in Malibu

Billy Bob Thornton listed his clean-cut and modern-minded but otherwise unassuming if not exactly inexpensive home in Malibu, Calif. with a $2.3 million asking price. Unfortunately for the Oscar-winning “Sling Blade” star, currently starring in the Amazon original series “Goliath,” the asking price is $50,000 less than the $2.35 million he paid for the property in 2007. Just one of eight homes on a gated cul-de-sac above prestigious and celeb-populated Point Dume, the two-story residence sits at the tail end of the short street on almost one-third of an acre with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,670-square-feet.

Open plan living spaces with bright, sunlight reflecting white walls, beige polished stone tile floors and voluminous vaulted ceilings, include an over-sized foyer, a good-sized dining area and a cozily proportioned living room area with minimalist poured concrete fireplace and an open-concept center island kitchen with slab marble countertops on steely blue cabinetry. A bank of glass sliders opens the space to a small terrace with through-the-treetops vistas of a house-dotted canyon and a glass-railed stair well links the upper level public spaces to quiet family quarters on the lower floor comprised of three bedrooms, a hall bathroom and a master suite with small private balcony and renovated bathroom. Unlike many homes in southern California, the residence dos not have easy, free-flowing access to the backyard, a terraced, down-sloped space with a flat, grassy area shaded by fragrant Eucalpytus trees.

Thornton, married in 2014 for a sixth time, once owned a Beverly Hills mansion he bought with his fifth ex-wife Angelina Jolie from Guns and Roses guitarist Slash in 2000 for $3.75 million and sold in early 2013 for $8 million and his current holdings include a 3,600-square-foot residence in the rustic-luxe, upper Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles he picked up in early 2013 for $2.7 million. At the time of his purchase, the existing residence, completely hidden from the street down a long and gated gravel driveway with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three fireplaces, was described as a “Connecticut Country Traditional” surrounded by mature sycamore trees with a solar heated saltwater swimming pool.

Listing photos: Westside Estate Agency