Bill Lawrence and Christa Miller Pick Up Brand New Condo in Manhattan Office Building Conversion

Serially and seriously successful sitcom creator/writer/producer Bill Lawrence and Christa Miller, a model turned actress who’s had plum roles in several lucratively syndicated sitcoms created by her husband, including “Scrubs” and “Cougar Town,” dropped $7.55 million, 2.6% below its $7.75 million asking price, for an exquisitely finished condominium in a newly converted former office building that extends clear through from Madison Square Park to Broadway along West 26th Street in New York City’s NoMad neighborhood. The higher floor unit, which hovers high above busy Broadway rather than overlooking the leafy northern end of leafy Madison Square Park, has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 2,693 square feet.

The unit opens to a not quite square foyer with elegant book-matched marble floor, walk-in coat closet and powder room. Zigzagging galleries, off of which open all three bedrooms, connect the foyer to an open-plan kitchen, living and dining space that stretches almost 40-feet from end to end with attractively over-scaled, taupe-toned chevron pattern wood floors and humongous sash windows that provide up-close views of the elaborately embellished historic surrounding buildings. The open kitchen anchors the west end of the room with top-grade imported designer appliances and muscular, four-inch thick marble countertops atop furniture-grade cabinetry.

Two guest bedrooms, both with marble bathrooms, feel secluded at the end of long, private entrance halls while the master suite is privately entered through an entrance vestibule around which orbit a boutique-style walk-in closet, an unconventionally shaped bedroom with second closet and a decadently finished bathroom with radiant heated marble floors and walls sheathed, in mausoleum-like floor-to-ceiling fluted marble panels.

The apartment features an expandable home automation system that controls the climate systems as well as the discreet automated window shades while the handsome, 21-story Neo-Gothic building, built in 1913, lauds itself in marketing materials as “the city’s most powerful address” with a bevy of premium amenities and recreational and leisure facilities. In addition to the 24-7 attended lobby with cold storage for food deliveries there’s also a state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio, a golf simulator, a screening room, a boardroom, a games room and lounge and a children’s playroom.

Lawrence, a two-time Emmy winner, and Miller are no strangers to the property gossip columns. In 2007 the couple paid Dallas” actress and skin care entrepreneur Victoria Principal $12.6 million for a six-bedroom Connecticut Colonial farmhouse mansion tucked behind gates deep in L.A.’s gorgeously rustic, unquestionably ritzy and forbiddingly expensive Mandeville Canyon that they unsuccessfully attempted to sell at a substantial loss, first in 2011 and then again in 2013 for $10.995 million and in 2003 they bought a bluff-top estate on Malibu’s Point Dume from rocker Pat Benatar for $4.5 million that they sold at a huge profit in late in 2017 for $21 million to an Oklahoma-based gas station and convenience store magnate.

exterior image: Christopher Bride for Property Shark; listing photos and floorplan: Sotheby’s International Realty