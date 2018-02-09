Ben Koldyke Selling Updated 1920s Santa Monica Craftsman (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Ben Koldyke, a co-star of the short-lived 2015 sitcom “Mr. Robinson” and who had a key story line in the third season of the saucy Showtime drama “Masters of Sex” and a small part in Disney’s Chris Pine starring 2016 silver screen flop “The Finest Hours,” listed his carefully updated and stylishly renovated 1923 Craftsman bungalow just a handful of blocks from the beach in Santa Monica’s Ocean Park neighborhood for $3.895 million. The beau-hunky high school English teacher and football coach turned actor, scion to a timber and financial services fortune and briefly, from August 2015 to early 2017, married to “Psych” star Maggie Lawson, purchased the 2,276-square-foot, three-bedroom and two-bathroom residence in the last days of 2009 for $1.45 million.

Set prominently above the street behind a secured gate between two apartment complexes, the eclectically sophisticated two-story bungalow retains myriad original architectural details smartly mixed and merged with up-to-date finishes and modern-day creature comforts. A long flight of steps leads from the street to a charming, partly glass-enclosed porch and front door that opens directly into a wood-floored combination living and dining room, the former with a brick fireplace flanked by original built-in bookcases. The dining room is open over a raised counter peninsula snack bar to a spacious kitchen worked over with sleekly simple white cabinetry and lustrous high-end stainless steel appliances offset by a center work island clad in smooth walnut.

Around the corner from the kitchen a den has a wall of built-in bookshelves that extend all the way to the ceiling and a main floor guest bedroom has easy access to a snazzily updated, marble-lined and brass-fixtured bathroom. The two upper floor bedrooms, the larger of which opens to a private balcony with western sunset views, share a single bathroom with granite vanity, jetted tub and separate, glass-enclosed shower and a floating staircase links a slender deck on the second floor of the back of the house to a roof terrace with wrap-around ocean and city lights views.

Twin banks of accordion fold glass doors, one in the kitchen and the other in the den, allow for a seamless transition to an outdoor lounge with cushioned banquette seating around a built-in in fire pit. A few steps up, a lush and grassy yard has meticulously groomed and idiosyncratically asymmetrical gardens that include a quirky figure 8 boxwood hedge and a cantilevered trellis structure with retractable canvas sun shades.

listing photos: Bulldog Realtors