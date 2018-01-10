‘Code Black’s’ Ben Hollingsworth Buys Brand New Home in Toluca Lake (EXCLUSIVE)

Ben Hollingsworth, stage-trained co-star of primetime ensemble medical drama “Code Black,” shelled out $1.24 million for a brand-new, single-story residence in an unheralded pocked of the affluent Toluca Lake community in the LA.’s San Fernando Valley. The humbly sized residence, which measures in at not quite 1,650 square feet with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, benefits from a light carbon footprint as it was built with eco-friendly materials and features that includes an array of rooftop solar panels and a “cool roof” that reflects heat and UV rays a higher than standard rate.

Open-plan living spaces with rustic, wide-plank hardwood floorboards include a cozily proportioned living room with angled fireplace and an intimate dining area open over a raised snack counter to a kitchen that’s plenty large enough to comfortably accommodate a center island and is decked out with high-end energy-saving stainless steel appliances. Three guest bedrooms share a hall bathroom with marble-lined shower and black and white tile accents while the master suite offers a walk-in closet and a black-and-white tiled bathroom with two-sink vanity and garden tub. French doors open the master bedroom to a flat, L-shaped backyard that does not have a swimming pool but does have an airy covered dining terrace, a small patch of lawn and a built-in barbecue and snack bar under a shade-making trellis.

This appears to be the first purchase of a home in Los Angeles for Hollingsworth and his wife, lingerie designer Nila Myers, who previously shacked up in a luxury rental apartment near Larchmont Village in the historic and tony Hancock Park area of Los Angeles.

listing photos: BrokerInTrust Real Estate