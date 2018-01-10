‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Ashley Benson Picks Up Los Feliz Home (EXCLUSIVE)

“Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson rung in the New Year, so snitched real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak, with the $1.8 million purchase of a 1920s Spanish-style house tucked into the leafy, gated and celebrity stocked Laughlin Park enclave in L.A.’s Los Feliz area. The triple-story hillside residence, with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in just under 2,600-square-feet, also has an attached, two-room studio apartment on the lowest level with full bathroom and separate outside entrance.

A gated courtyard leads to a split-level foyer that steps ups to a grandly proportioned living room that stretches nearly 30-feet-long with a barrel vaulted ceiling, an imposing fireplace and three sets of French doors set into arched ceiling cutouts that open to a north-facing terrace with an over-the-treetops view of Griffith Park Observatory. A separate dining room located a few steps down from the living room connects through a bantam breakfast nook with built-in buffet to a narrow, galley-style kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances and lemon chiffon colored ceramic tile counter tops on vintage white painted cabinetry.

Laughlin Park has a long history of high-profile showbiz residents and current homeowners include Ellen Pompeo, Kristen Stewart, Natalie Portman and Angelina Jolie who last year dropped $24.5 million to buy the former mansion of Hollywood pioneer Cecil B. DeMille.

Benson briefly and, to her financial detriment, previously owned an ersatz Mediterranean in Beverly Hills she picked up in late 2015 for $4.15 million, quickly flipped back on the market without ever moving in and sold at a substantial loss in May 2016 for $3.812 million. The 20-something-year-old “Spring Breakers” star did much better, however, with a showbiz-pedigreed 1930s French Normandy cottage above the Sunset Strip — it was once owned by Kylie Minogue and later by Dave Stewart — that she bought in 2012 for $2.2 million and sold in March 2017 for $2.65 million.

