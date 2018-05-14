Antonio Banderas Lists Co-op at Prasada on New York City’s Central Park West

After more than a dozen years in residence, Antonio Banderas is asking $7.95 million for a family-sized apartment on the fourth floor of the elegant and elaborately embellished French Second Empire-style Prasada building on New York City’s Central Park West. The former Golden Globe and Emmy nominee, now in his late 50s and currently starring on the small screen as Pablo Picasso on the National Geographic series “Genius” and set to co-star on the silver screen with Alec Baldwin in a bio-pic about Italian industrialist and luxury sports car tycoon Ferruccio Lamborghini, bought the apartment with his now ex-wife, Melanie Griffith, 2005 for $3.995 million. Property records indicate Banderas bought out his wife’s share of the co-operative-style apartment in 2016, presumably as part of their by all accounts amicable divorce. The house-sized urban spread, which carries elephantine co-operative fees of $8,448 per month and benefits from 11-foot high ceilings and fifty feet of direct frontage along Central Park, has three to four bedrooms plus an office and four bathrooms.

A pilaster accented octagonal foyer, with eye-catchingly lustrous vermillion paint on the ceiling, leads directly into a baronial living room that extends to not quite 30-feet long with herringbone pattern oak floorboards, a TV-surmounted decorative fireplace and five single-pane windows that provide a through the treetops view of Central Park not to mention a very up close view of the gigantic, cartoon balloons that get blown up along Central Park West before they get dragged through Manhattan during the world-famous Thanksgiving Day Parade. The wood paneling and wooden ceiling beams in the adjacent formal dining room are painted a chatoyant jet black and the room offers a second decorative fireplace and a wide bay window with cushioned window seat. The galley-style kitchen is indisputably one the wee side but is none-the-less expensively outfitted with top-end designer appliances and has just enough room for a four-seat breakfast table next to a west-facing window. All bedrooms open off a windowless, bowling alley-like fifty-plus-foot corridor that extends westward back from the foyer. Two of the guest bedrooms are en suite and flank a small office while a third is easily incorporated into the neighboring master bedroom that offers two walk-in closets and a bathroom with double-sink vanity.

In June of 2015, around the time Banderas and Griffith split, the former couple, who once owned a hacienda-style home in L.A.’s exclusive Brentwood Park ‘hood they sold in the late 1990s to Dylan McDermott for $3.94 million, sold their longtime mansion on just over 1.5 landscaped acres in L.A’s tony Hancock Park for $15.947 million to Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant, a former ambassador to the Bahamas. The Malaga-born Latin heart-throb and his ex-wife previously co-owned a rustic-luxe ski mansion in Aspen, Colo., of which Griffith retained ownership— it’s currently listed with a $4.8 million price tag after first popping up for sale more than a year ago at $6.37 million—and, as of early 2016, Banderas kept a home in his native Spain as well as an approximately 6,000-square-foot, pre-fab contemporary near the village of Cobham in the suburban Surrey area south of London that he and his girlfriend, investment advisor Nicole Kimpel, reportedly purchased sometime in 2015 for £2.4 million, about US$3.25 million at today’s rates.

Listing photos and floor plan: Corcoran