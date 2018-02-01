Triple Threat Annaleigh Ashford Lists Three Story L.A. Townhouse (EXCLUSIVE)

Stage and screen singer/actress Annaleigh Ashford, a Tony-nominated original cast member of Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fiersteins’ smash hit musical “Kinky Boots” and the 2015 Best Actress Tony winner for the revival of the classic Kaufman and Hart comedic play “You Can’t Take It With You,” listed a clean-lined contemporary townhouse in L.A.’s Cahuenga Pass — the heavily trafficked gateway between Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley — for $1.255 million. “Barely lived in” with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 1,859-square-feet, per listing descriptions, the three-story, freestanding former model home was purchased by the veteran Broadway triple threat in late 2016, for $1.125 million.

Squirreled back behind the street-facing two-car garage, the front door opens to a compact, bi-level entrance hall off of which is a small en suite bedroom easily adapted as a home office, fitness studio or meditation retreat. Open concept living spaces on the second floor, with rustic-luxe wide-plank floorboards, incorporate a living room that features a reclaimed brick wall and an impractically slender wrap around balcony, a dining area with bar counter, a well-equipped kitchen with center island snack bar and a smartly positioned powder room. An en suite guest bedroom with walk-in closet is joined on the top floor by the master bedroom that includes a roomy walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with double sink vanity and unusually over-sized shower while glass sliders in the kitchen allow for easy access to the courtyard-proportioned yard efficiently and effectively fitted with cushioned built-in banquette seating and an outdoor cooking area with built-in barbecue and an under-counter fridge.

Married since 2013 to actor Joe Tapper, Ashford wrapped up a four-season run on the critically acclaimed series “Masters of Sex” before she landed a guest starring role in Ryan Murphy’s currently airing true crime bio-drama “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” In addition to co-starring opposite Vanessa Hudgens in Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming rom-com “Second Act,” the busy as a beaver showbiz dynamo has a small part in #metoo-ed filmmaker Woody Allen’s possibly to go unreleased comedy “A Rainy Day in New York.”

listing photos: Realty Consultant Group