‘Mom’ Star Anna Faris Lists Former Hollywood Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Comedy actress Anna Faris listed one of the two homes she owns in the leafy, lower Nichols Canyon area of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills for $2.5 million. The “Mom” star, soon to be seen on the silver screen with Mexican megastar Eugenio Derbez in the remake of the 1987 Goldie Hawn cult comedy classic “Overboard,” purchased the private and unassuming property in late 2005 for $1.995 million and initially shared the house with first ex-husband, actor Ben Indra, before she shared it with her soon-to-be second ex-husband, doughy comedy actor turned action-flick beau-hunk Chris Pratt. Set just above the street on a pin-drop quiet cul-de-sac that is also home to Jeremy Renner and obscured behind tropical foliage and mature specimen trees, the updated and upgraded 1950s single-story ranch-style residence, on two parcels that combined come to almost an acre of mostly hillside land, has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,563-square-feet.

The front door opens efficiently if less than elegantly directly into a spacious living room with honey-toned hardwoods, a chunky fireplace and sexy, sinuous wall of floor-to-ceiling glass that opens to the swimming pool. There’s also a small formal dining area just inside the front door as well as a roomy separate kitchen with dark granite counter tops on simple white cabinets, a sizable butcher block topped work island and a full collection of designer steel appliances. Both guest bedrooms are amply proportioned with glass sliders to landscaped terraces while the master bedroom, also with glass sliders to a private patio with stacked stone walls, additionally benefits from a narrow dressing hall lined along one side with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes plus a sleekly renovated bathroom with double-sink vanity and over-sized steam shower.

More Dirt Natalie Zea Buys Spanish Compound in Glendale (EXCLUSIVE)

Just outside the living room a lagoon-style swimming pool is surrounded a flagstone paved terrace shaded by palms and, set high on the hillside above the pool, there’s a flagstone paved terrace with through-the-treetops cross-canyon view, a fire pit and a Bocci ball court picturesquely nestled into a planted hillside.

Property records suggest Faris and Pratt, coupled in 2007, married in 2009 — she wrote in her 2017 memoir “Unqualified” that she left Indra for Pratt — and officially split in August of 2017, continue to own another home that’s all but across the street from the property now listed by Faris. The erstwhile couple purchased the walled and gated 4,700-plus-square-foot mock-Med residence in late 2013 for $3.3 million— well above its $2.975 million asking price — from Live Nation Entertainment president and CEO Michael Rapino.

listing photos: Pacific Union International