‘Life in Pieces’ Star Angelique Cabral Lists Bungalow Above Laurel Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

“Life in Pieces” actress Angelique Cabral listed her snazzily renovated 1920s bungalow above Los Angeles’s Laurel Canyon with an asking price of $1.599 million. Cabral, who got her showbiz start with small parts on daytime soap stories such as “All My Children” and “One Life to Live” and last year popped up on the silver screen in the little seen indie comedies “Fat Camp” and “Band Aid,” purchased the property with her husband, marketing executive Jason Osborn, just about 2.5 years ago for $1.18 million. Built in 1928 and tucked up at the end of a slender, little-known cul-de-sac on a postage stamp-sized .13-acre hillside parcel, the modest if stylishly outfitted, two-story residence includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 1,715 square feet that includes integrated speakers throughout and a state-of-the art security system that includes a wi-fi enabled gate lock.

The front door opens unceremoniously into an arguably somewhat compact but certainly airy and clean-lined combination living/dining room that features wide-plank hardwood floors, a minimalist gas fireplace between built-in bookshelves and a vaulted ceiling crossed by chunky exposed wood beams. The adjoining kitchen, open to the living and dining areas under a sky light pierced vaulted ceiling, was custom renovated for Cabral and Osborn with crisp, snow-white solid surface countertops on dark grey cabinets with trendy brass fixtures, stainless steel appliances and a large center island with snack counter. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the upper level while a third, generously closeted guest bedroom and an updated bathroom on the lower level are joined by an office nook and laundry room.

French doors in the dining area as well as in both bedrooms on the upper level open to a spacious deck with a courtyard-style al fresco dining area, a fire pit and over-the-treetops city lights and sunset views. The deck overlooks a long and narrow landscaped yard nestled into a step hillside with a tiny patch of lawn, a graveled patio and an above-ground hot tub privately positioned at the back of the yard under a picturesque canopy of mature oak trees.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman Real Estate