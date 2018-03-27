Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof Rent Out Atlanta Penthouse (EXCLUSIVE)

Married Tinseltowners Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof own a luxury condominium in a full-service complex in Atlanta’s historic meatpacking district that, after first trying to sell last year at prices as high as $1.35 million and as low as less than $1.1 million, they’d now like to rent out at $6,500 per month. Denisof, best known for his roles in “The Avengers” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and Hannigan, a co-star on the cult-favorite TV series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and later part of the ensemble cast of “How I Met Your Mother,” purchased the almost 2,500-square foot, three-bedroom and three-bathroom ninth-floor penthouse almost four years ago for $810,000.

Dark, reddish-brown hardwood floors run from the foyer into the commodious combination living-dining room with a voluminous 14-foot ceiling and a wall of metal-trimmed windows that slide open to a slender balcony with skyline views. Open to the living-dining area over a long center island, the kitchen offers lustrous dove gray countertops, glimmering stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. A study/office with built-in desk space sits just outside an ample master suite that’s plenty large enough for a roomy sitting area.

Hannigan and Denisof have been much in the celebrity real estate news the past few years. In late 2015, they paid $8 million for a 1930s New England traditional on a particularly plum, celeb-favored street in Brentwood they lickety-split sold almost exactly a year later for a tetch more than $8.15 million. And, after dropping nearly $8 million in late 2016 for a three-acre compound-like estate in Encino anchored by a wood, glass and concrete architectural, the couple listed their longtime Andalusian inspired Spanish Revival home in Santa Monica for $5.1 million.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty