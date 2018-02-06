Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof List Santa Monica Spanish Revival (EXCLUSIVE)

An Andalusian-inspired Spanish Revival residence in a particularly plum, north of Montana Avenue neighborhood in Santa Monica, Calif., owned by married actors Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof, has come to market at $5.1 million. Denisof, an action flick veteran (“The Avengers,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Hannigan, one of the stars of the ensemble sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” and, before that, the cult hit “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” have owned the property since early 2002 when they picked it up for $1.96 million. Just a couple of blocks from the casually chic and often celeb-packed Brentwood Country Mart, the 1930s residence was thoughtfully restored, updated and expanded for the Denisof-Hannigans by designer Kristen Panitch to preserve the classic architecture yet modernize it for today’s lifestyle. The two-story residence pegs in at 4,186 square feet with five bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms.

A lushly planted courtyard with fountain leads to a living room with imposing fireplace and massive arched stained glass window. A separate den/family room has a bank of built-in bookshelves, a corner fireplace and French doors to the gardens while a wide archway exposes the dining room to a center island kitchen renovated with marble counter tops on simple, white Shaker-style cabinets, grey-grouted white subway tile back splashes that extend all the way to the ceiling and a cozy lounge area with comfortably cushioned built-in window seat.

The second floor master suite features a kiva-style corner fireplace, a beamed ceiling, French doors to a private balcony with quirky arched opening, a walk-in closet and a bathroom with over-sized soaking tub and separate steam-equipped shower.

The backyard isn’t particularly big but it is ringed by a tall wall for privacy and security and offers both sunny and shaded entertaining areas. A flagstone patio wraps around a small swimming pool with slightly elevated spa alongside a wee patch of lawn.

It’s won’t be much of a surprise to avid celebrity real estate watchers that Hannigan and Denisof would want to sell their longtime Santa Monica residence. In late 2015 they couple paid $8 million for a not quite 6,500-square-foot traditional in the tony Brentwood area of Los Angeles that they quickly sold almost exactly a year later for $8.156 million, right about the same time they shelled out $7.95 million for a three-plus acre compound in the affluent hills above Encino that includes a dramatic architectural main house, a secluded one-bedroom and one-bathroom guesthouse, a separate art studio/gym with bathroom, a swimming pool and a lighted tennis court.

The listing is held by Ren Smith of Pacific Union International.

listing photos: Kristen Panitch and Pierre Galant, courtesy of Pacific Union International