Adam Levine Sells to John Mayer, Buys from Max Mutchnick

Maroon Five front man and “The Voice” coach Adam Levine and Namibian Victoria Secret model Behati Prinsloo can’t seem to stop buying and selling ever more expensive multi-million dollar homes.

In the fall of 2016, after just two years of ownership, they sold an approximately 2,800-square-foot loft in lower Manhattan’s Soho for $5.3 million to shoe mogul Nick Lucio and the following August they dumped $18 million on an elegant if dated fixer upper mansion privately positioned on 1.2 tropically verdant acres that back up the greens of the posh Los Angeles Country Club in the Holmby Hills area. Alas, the unfairly comely couple quickly caught a screaming case of The Celebrity Real Estate Fickle and, having never moved in or made any substantial alterations, flipped the Holmby Hills house back on the market a few months later at $18.9 million and soon sold it, in February (2018), for the exact same price they paid.

Meanwhile, their photogenically renovated, 3.66-acre hilltop estate above Benedict Canyon in the Beverly Crest area of Beverly Hills, Calif., has been for sale on and off since the summer of 2016, first at $17.5 million, then at $15.95 million and finally at $15.9 million. The property is currently in escrow and word on the celebrity real estate street is the buyer is seven-time Grammy winning singer-songwriter John Mayer who hasn’t owned a home in the Los Angeles area for at least a handful of years, opting instead to hide out on a secluded compound along the Yellowstone River outside of Livingston, Montana.

Anchored by a sprawling, single-story main residence purchased in the fall of 2012 for $4.83 million and renovated at great expense for Levine and Prinsloo by acclaimed designer Mark Haddawy, the canyon-side estate offers a total of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms plus a cavernous, glass-walled combination living and dining room that flows into a chef-accommodating kitchen, a cozily proportioned screening room and a well-equipped gym/spa. The estate additionally offers a tennis court nestled into the hillside below the long, gated driveway, a swimming pool set into a flagstone terrace with sweeping canyon views and what marketing materials describe as “a two-story car collector’s garage with elevated lift and speak easy card room.”

No doubt Levine and Prinsloo — not to mention their financial advisors — are breathing a deep sigh of real estate relief that they lickety-split unloaded the unwanted Holmby Hills estate and that their Beverly Crest spread will soon be sold to Mayer because they’ve already paid, per property records, a pearl-clutching $33,901,000 for a spectacularly updated 1930s Tudor mansion in a plum pocket of Beverly Hills they bought in a hush-hush off-market deal from “Will & Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick and his high-powered entertainment industry husband Erik Hymen.

The three-story mansion, which Mutchnick and Hymen acquired in 2008 for $23 million from tennis great Pete Sampras and subsequently spent another fortune on an extensive remodel featured in Elle Decor, is serenely sequestered behind gates and measures in at around 12,000-square-feet with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, including a celebrity-style master suite with private sitting room and custom-fitted dressing rooms. The nearly one-acre property provides vast tree-shaded terraces for al fresco entertaining, a cinematic oval-shaped swimming pool, a championship tennis court and a one-bed/one-bath guesthouse tucked privately behind the garage where it overlooks a wooded glade with a children’s playground and lush sweep of lawn.

As for Mutchnick and Hymen, who a person in a position to know tattled are headed to a high-end rental while they search for a new mansion to make their home, this is hardly the first time they’ve sold a remarkable house to an entertainment industry heavyweight for an extraordinary amount of money. Back in 2007 the über-connected couple sold a secluded compound above Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills for $29 million to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi who spent years and many millions more hoovering up a handful of surrounding properties before they sold it all on in 2012 for $36.5 million to current owner, “American Idol” host and all-around Tinseltown power player Ryan Seacrest.

photos: Westside Estate Agency (Beverly Hills); Oxford Property Group (New York City; Google (aerial and street-side image, Beverly Hills)