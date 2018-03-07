‘Dallas’ Star Linda Gray Lists Elegant Canyon Country Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

Actress Linda Gray has made her longtime compound in the exclusive and picturesque Sand Canyon estates section of the rural Canyon Country area in the city of Santa Clarita, Calif., available at a smidgen under $3 million. Gray, best known for her Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated role as Sue Ellen Ewing on both the original and the 2012 reboot of the primetime melodrama “Dallas,” purchased the property in 1971 with her then husband, late photographer Ed Thrasher. The couple had the compound’s structures custom-designed and built in 1974 by architect A. Quincy Jones.

According to listing agents Heather Gussman and Paul Czako at Gussman Czako Estates, Jones spent considerable time on the property tracking the path of the sun in order to optimally position voluminous, glass-walled living spaces to take in natural light. The almost 2.75-acre spread, about 45 minutes due north of Century City, is anchored by a not quite 3,400-square-foot single-story main house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a spacious, secluded master suite with two fireplaces.

A two-story poolside structure contains a 1,000-square-foot, one-bed and one-bath guesthouse with kitchenette and double-height living room with fieldstone fireplace as well as a 430-square-foot caretaker’s apartment with an outside entrance, kitchenette and bathroom with Japanese soaking tub.

Done up in a casual but elegant and classic Californian manner by designer Waldo Fernandez, the airy main residence has open-plan living spaces under vaulted ceilings, towering walls of windows and numerous glass doors that allow for a relaxed, indoor-outdoor lifestyle. The step-down living room features a fireplace and vaulted, exposed-beam ceiling supported by a trio of bark-stripped tree trunks. The dining room, under a large skylight, is open to a snazzy Josh Schweitzer-designed kitchen complete with a wood-burning pizza oven.

