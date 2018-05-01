Jenni Konner Snags Celeb-Pedigreed Windsor Square Traditional (EXCLUSIVE)

Word slipped down the real estate gossip grapevine via the always deliciously loose-lipped Yolanda Yakketyyak that Jenni Konner, twice Emmy nominated co-creator, writer and producer of the provocative HBO hit series “Girls,” made a surreptitious, $4.9 million off-market deal for a celeb-pedigreed traditional residence in L.A.’s historic and historically prosperous Windsor Square neighborhood. Built in 1922 and designed by Sumner Spaulding, the renowned architect responsible for the far more ostentatious Greenacres estate in Beverly Hills that was originally built for silent film superstar Harold Lloyd and is now owned by billionaire investor Ronald Burkle, the approachably stately, grey clapboard-clad residence was owned for most of the first decade of the 21st century by actress/comedian Caroline Rhea. Tax records indicate the two-story residence measures in at 4,042-square-feet with seven bedrooms and four bathrooms and was last owned by French DJ, remixer and record producer Christophe Le Friant, better known by his stage name Bob Sinclair.

Marketing materials from when the house was last for sale a few years ago show it had been extensively restored and updated to integrate original architectural details with a laid-back, classically West Coast indoor-outdoor lifestyle and, while it’s quite possible and perhaps even likely there have been both small and substantial changes to the interior of the house, at the time of Sinclair’s early 2014 purchase the entire house had unquestionably glamorous, high-gloss inky black hardwood floors. The formal living room featured a decadent, mirror-faced fireplace and the formal dining room had been opened up to an expensively rehabbed galley-style eat-in kitchen. A small den/TV lounge opened through a broad bank of multi-paned accordion-fold glass doors to the backyard and a tucked away bedroom and bathroom was well suited for guests or live-in domestic staff. The upstairs was configured with a second family room with a fireplace along with three guest or family bedrooms, two with direct access to a bathroom, and a spacious master suite with roomy walk-in closet. Under a vine-laden trellis, a tree-shaded and charcoal flagstone-paved dining terrace at the back of the house overlooked a flat and grassy yard with a simple, rectangular swimming pool and a charming, cottage-like pool house of unknown size and amenities.

The seller was represented in the transaction by Jenna Cooper at Compass and Konner by Andrew Morrison at Redwood Real Estate.

For now, at least, Konner, the co-creator, writer and executive producer with Lena Dunham on the anticipated and chattered about Jennifer Garner starring HBO series “Camping,” continues to own a slightly more than 2,500-square-foot, 1960s contemporary at the tail end of a discreet cul-de-sac where it backs up to open space in the upper Nichols Canyon area of L.A. that she scooped up in the spring of 2013 for $1.4 million.

Listing photos: via Zillow