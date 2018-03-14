A+E Veteran Dietrich von Behren Joins Streaming Aggregator Reelgood

Streaming service aggregator Reelgood has hired cable media veteran and digital entrepreneur Dietrich von Behren as senior VP of business development and strategy.

Von Behren began his career in finance with Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley before founding and selling a digital media startup. He most recently served as VP, corporate development and investments for A+E Networks (a joint partnership between Disney and Hearst), leaving the company after nearly 10 years.

“Working through the incredible rise of OTT and witnessing its impact on, and disruption of, the cable business provides critical perspective,” von Behren said. “With the abundance of content comes the paradox of choice, and consumers need a simplified solution. Reelgood solves a very real problem. I’m truly excited about what we’re working on and believe the growing marketplace needs our service.”

He’s aiming to uncover new opportunities to increase Reelgood’s capabilities and market reach. He will be focusing on new platforms and strategic partnerships.

“Dietrich’s addition to our team complements Reelgood’s current leadership and will further our ability to build our business, delivering the world’s best user experience for the increasing millions of streaming consumers,” said David Sanderson, co-founder and CEO of Reelgood. “Dietrich’s insights into the evolving media landscape and industry experience, combined with his strategic thinking and entrepreneurial instincts, make him a valuable addition to our team.”