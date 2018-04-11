Facebook’s Zuckerberg Rehashes Privacy Mea Culpas at Second Congressional Hearing

CEO Mark Zuckerberg suited up for a second day in the D.C. hot seat, repeating apologies to a U.S. House of Representatives committee for the company’s missteps in letting consulting firm Cambridge Analytica improperly secure a massive trove of user data.

“It’s clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent [ ’s] tools from being used for harm,” Zuckerberg said at the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing. “It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

Zuckerberg’s opening remarks Wednesday morning were virtually identical to his statements during a five-hour slog in front of a Senate joint committee hearing Tuesday.

Facebook investors were cheered by Zuckerberg’s poise in his Senate performance, with the stock closing up 4.5% Tuesday. Shares were down about 0.3% in trading Wednesday at about 10:25 a.m. as the CEO testified before the House committee.

Zuckerberg again tried to explain actions Facebook is taking in the wake of disclosures that U.K.-based Cambridge Analytica — which worked for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign — had acquired data on up to 87 million users from a third-party researcher, Aleksandr Kogan. (Cambridge Analytica has said it licensed data on 30 million users and claims it never used the Facebook data for the Trump campaign.)

“It’s gonna take some time to work through all of the changes we need to make, but I’m committed to getting this right,” Zuckerberg told the congressional reps.

During the hearing, House reps raised the specter of new regulatory oversight of Facebook, as members of the Senate did a day earlier.

“I think it’s time to ask whether Facebook moved too fast, and broke too many things,” Rep. Greg Walden (D.-Ore.) said in opening remarks. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) called for “comprehensive legislation to prevent incidents like this in the future,” noting Facebook reacted only when the scandal was publicly revealed.

Walden asked Zuckerberg if Facebook is a media company, citing among other examples Facebook’s exclusive global rights to 25 Major League Baseball games this season. Zuckerberg reiterated his stance that Facebook is a technology company, but added, “Do we have a responsibility for the content people share on Facebook? I think the answer to that is, yes.”

Pallone asked whether Facebook would change default user settings to provide the maximum level of privacy. “Congressman, this is a complex issue that requires more than a one-word answer,” Zuckerberg responded, pledging to follow up with Pallone’s staff on the question.