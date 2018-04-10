Testifying Before Congress, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Vows to Do Better

CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Senate Commerce Committees Tuesday, and promised senators that his company would do better going forward to safeguard people’s information and prevent abuse.

“We didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being abused,” he said. “We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry.”

Zuckerberg arrived at the hearing before a horde of photographers, wearing a blue suit and tie, and he shook hands with Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Sen. Rpn Johnson (R-Wis.) before taking his seat at the center of the hearing room. Behind him were dozens of media outlets, and along the side, some news organizations had their own broadcast booths to cover the event.

Following his opening remarks, Zuckerberg faced questions from senators. Some of his more notable responses included an admission that he wasn’t able to supply detailed information on the number of apps banned following the company’s investigation into data abuse, as well as the admission that didn’t notify users or the FTC when it first found out that Cambridge Analytica had obtained their private data back in 2015.

“We considered it a closed case,” Zuckerberg said. “In retrospect, this was clearly a mistake.”

Zuckerberg answered these questions from senators without notes. Next to him was a pencil and a bottle of water, and he at times poured it into a glass and drank a sip. He quickly answered an initial round of questions but he seemed to slow, choosing his words more carefully, when Sen. Maria Cantrell (D-Wash.) asked about recent reports about Palantir and their links to Cambridge Analytica. “I’m not that familiar with what Palantir does,” he said.

Zuckerberg was also asked by Senator Feinstein why Facebook didn’t ban Cambridge Analytica in 2015. His response: “They weren’t an advertiser, they weren’t running pages — so we had nothing to ban.”

Facerbook’s CEO was also repeatedly asked about Facebook’s business model, with senators suggesting that the company may be better off charging users for its service, as opposed to targeting them with advertising. “We think offering an ad-supported service is the most aligned with our mission,” Zuckerberg said. However, he also seemed to leave the door open for future paid services, adding: “There will always be a version of Facebook that is free.”

Asked about the genocide in Myanmar, Zuckerberg said that the company is stepping up its efforts in the country: “We are hiring dozens more Burmese content reviewers.” He added that the company is also looking to take down specific accounts, rather than individual posts.

His remarks were live streamed by most TV networks, as well as on the Senate Judiciary website.

Zuckerberg’s testimony was preceded by remarks from Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Senator Dianne Feinstein and Senator Bill Nelson.

In his opening statement, Thune alleged that the Cambridge Analytica incident and other recently-disclosed data breaches weren’t the results of bad code. “They both appear to be the result of people exploiting the tools that you built,” he said.

The hearing drew a large crowd, including some protestors. Three members of “Code Pink” made it into the hearing itself, briefly holding up small posters to protest corporate spying, and, ironically, also encourage viewers to like the group’s Facebook page. Another attendee was wearing a wig reminiscent of the movie “Trolls,” as well as a Russian flag scarf.

Zuckerberg’s testimony comes a little more than two weeks after news broke that the Trump campaign-linked data startup Cambridge Analytica obtained personal data on tens of millions of U.S. Americans. These records may have been used to power political campaigns, with Cambridge Analytica targeting Facebook users based on psychological profiles.

Facebook’s CEO is scheduled to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday. The committee released his prepared remarks Monday.

