YouTube TV Adds Turner Networks, Will Raise Price to $40 for New Subscribers

The YouTube TV “skinny” bundle is packing on a bit more weight: Under a deal with Turner, YouTube TV is adding the programmer’s suite of eight networks, including CNN, TBS and TNT.

Meanwhile, YouTube TV is raising its rates for new customers. On March 13, the monthly price will be $40 per month for new members. Current members (or those who sign up before then) will continue paying the original price of $35 per month.

A YouTube spokeswoman said the company currently has no plans to increase the $35 monthly price for existing members. But, she added, “We’ll continue hearing feedback from users and partners to continue improving YouTube TV and offering the best package.”

Google hasn’t disclosed the number of subscribers that have signed up for YouTube TV since it launched in April 2016, initially in just five markets. It’s now available in the top 100 U.S. markets, with YouTube TV expanding to more than a dozen additional markets. That gives it coverage of the top 100 U.S. markets, reaching over 85% of U.S. households.

The new markets where YouTube TV is now available are: Honolulu; Lexington, Ky.; Dayton, Ohio; El Paso, Texas; Burlington, Vt.; Plattsburgh, N.Y.; Richmond, Va.; Petersburg, Va.; Mobile, Ala.; Syracuse, N.Y.; Champaign, Ill.; Springfield, Ill.; Columbia, S.C.; Charleston, S.C.; Harlingen, Texas; Wichita, Kan.; Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; and Scranton, Pa.

With the addition of Turner, YouTube TV now offers more than 50 networks in the base package, including local ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC stations, plus cable networks like ESPN, AMC, and FX, and local sports networks from NBC Sports, Fox Sports, and NESN in select markets.

The Turner networks will be available starting Wednesday to YouTube TV subscribers. The new channels are TNT, TBS, CNN, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, truTV, Turner Classic Movies and HLN.

In addition, YouTube TV will soon add NBA TV and MLB Network to the base package. Customers also in the next few months be able to subscribe to watch NBA League Pass and MLB.TV as premium add-ons.

Still missing from YouTube TV: Time Warner’s HBO (although Showtime is available as an option), as well as networks from Viacom, Discovery Communications, and Scripps Networks Interactive.

How much additional traction YouTube TV will get from adding Turner’s CNN, TNT, TBS and others remains to be seen. But the deal show Google is continuing to invest in the product.

Earlier this month, YouTube TV became available on Roku players and Apple TV devices. That’s in addition to Xbox One consoles, Android TVs, Samsung and LG 2016 and 2017 smart TVs, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in TVs.

YouTube also touts the its no-limits cloud DVR, which lets customers record an unlimited amount of programming that is available for nine months. YouTube TV allows up to six accounts per household, each with its own content recommendations and personal DVR. Customers can access the service on up to three devices simultaneously.