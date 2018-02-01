YouTube TV Streams Onto Roku Players

Google’s YouTube TV live-television subscription package is now available on Roku’s streaming players and connected TVs.

YouTube TV offers a lineup of more than 50 channels — including local broadcast stations — for $35 per month. It’s currently available in more than 80 metro areas across the U.S., after initially launching in five cities in April 2017.

YouTube TV is scheduled to be available in the Roku Channel Store on Thursday. Until now, it has been the only U.S. “virtual pay-TV” service that was not available on Roku. The crowded field for skinny internet-TV bundles includes Hulu’s live TV service, Dish Network’s Sling TV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, and FuboTV — all already available on Roku.

Networks available on YouTube TV include ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, the CW, AMC, Disney Channel, ESPN, FX, and Telemundo. Sports and premium networks like Showtime, Shudder, Sundance Now and Fox Soccer Plus are also available for an additional monthly charge. Notably, YouTube TV does include networks from Turner, HBO, Viacom, Discovery, or Scripps Networks Interactive.

In a new programming push, YouTube cut a deal with Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Football Club, an expansion team that will begin play in the 2018 season, giving YouTube TV exclusive local broadcast rights in the L.A. market. It’s the first time a streaming-TV provider has secured such rights from a U.S. pro sports league.

Other features of YouTube TV on Roku include: access to an unlimited cloud-based DVR; a “Library” tab that displays recorded shows; a “Home” tab with personalized recommendations; and a “Live” tab with a full program guide. YouTube TV subscribers can create up to six individual profiles, with each member having their own login, DVR storage space, and personalized recommendations.

Overall, Roku offers hundreds of channels on its streaming-video players and connected TVs, including Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, CBS All Access, Showtime, NBC, ABC and Starz.