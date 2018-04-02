YouTube Starts Selling User-Skippable Super-Short Ad Formats

YouTube first introduced 6-second non-skippable “bumper” ads two years ago. Now it’s launching a way for advertisers to buy super-short ad formats that let viewers choose to skip them — an ad unit designed to optimize cost-effective reach.

The Google-owned video giant’s new TrueView for Reach product lets marketers buy YouTube ads as short as 6 seconds. Users can opt to skip them after 5 seconds; in practical terms, TrueView for Reach makes more sense for ads in the 10- or 15-second range.

With YouTube’s TrueView in-stream ads, advertisers pay only when viewers watch to the end of the spot or if they click on a card or other elements of the in-stream creative. TruView for Reach can help marketers “raise awareness among a broad set of customers” while offering 95% viewability rates, according to YouTube.

TrueView for Reach brings “our popular in-stream format built on user choice together with the simplicity of CPM [cost per thousand views] buying,” YouTube says.

Last year, YouTube beta-tested TrueView for Reach and found that of 84 campaigns, around 90% drove a significant lift in ad recall, with an average boost of almost 20%, according to YouTube’s internal data. Samsung Electronics America, one of the beta partners for TrueView for Reach, used the format for a new smartphone launch last year and says it was able to reach 50% more people at half the CPM with the ad unit.

YouTube will continue to offer non-skippable bumpers, available in lengths ranging from 6 to 20 seconds. A recent global study found that 60% of bumper campaigns drove a “significant lift” in brand awareness with an average increase of 10%, the video platform said.

Meanwhile, YouTube has continued to develop the TrueView portfolio. Last month, YouTube expanded the availability of TrueView for Action, a direct-response video ad format that allows marketers to insert a customized call-to-action, to clients worldwide.