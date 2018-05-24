YouTube Premium Sets F2Freestylers’ Soccer-Travel Series From Whistle Sports

YouTube’s next original series — timed to dovetail with this summer’s 2018 FIFA World Cup — will follow the creators of popular YouTube soccer channel F2Freestylers on their global footballing adventures.

“F2 Finding Football,” produced by Whistle Sports, will premiere on the F2Freestyler’s YouTube channel on June 13. The original series follows soccer-skill specialists Billy Wingrove and Jeremy Lynch (the duo behind F2). Part travel show, part sports show, “F2 Finding Football” features the F2 guys kicking a ball through narrow alleyways of Rio de Janeiro’s favelas, mashing up trick-shots and tango in Buenos Aires, and eating live shrimp in Thailand.

In the show, the F2 travel around the world, visiting football pitches including in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iceland, France and Thailand, where they also meet up with celebrity guests. The F2Freestylers channel has garnered over 1.3 billion views to date on YouTube.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience creating this series,” Wingrove and Lynch said in a statement provided by Whistle Sports. “Whether it be a loyal football fan or someone who’s never seen a pitch, this show will give an unforgettable glimpse into how our beloved game is played around the world, just as many of these incredible countries are about to play on football’s biggest stage.”

Related Vevo Is Killing Off Its Mobile Apps, Website to Refocus on YouTube 'Step Up: High Water' Renewed for Season 2 at YouTube Premium

The first episode, premiering on June 13, will be free for to view, as will the second episode. The rest of the eight-episode series will be available exclusively to subscribers of the YouTube Premium $12-per-month plan (supplanting the previous $10 YouTube Red tier). Currently, YouTube Premium is available only in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea.

“At YouTube, we are continuing to invest in incredible European creators and the stories they want to share with the whole world,” said Luke Hyams, head of YouTube originals in EMEA. “‘F2 Finding Football’ is a show that will captivate global audiences as it explores the many ways people are inspired by the beautiful game in some of the most football-obsessed countries in the world.”

Another soccer-themed original on YouTube is “Training Days,” produced by James Corden and Fulwell 73. The free, ad-supported series featuring comedian-actor Jack Whitehall training with the world’s top soccer players debuted May 9 on Whitehall’s YouTube channel.