YouTube Restores Ads on Logan Paul’s Channels, But He’s Still in a Penalty Box

Logan Paul’s YouTube channels are once again serving ads — but the controversial vlogger isn’t out of the video platform’s doghouse yet.

YouTube resumed running ads on Paul’s channels this week, a little over two weeks after announcing that it was temporarily suspending all ads from his content because it determined that his recent behavior made his videos “unsuitable for brands.”

Pre-roll ads served in Logan Paul’s videos on his main channel Tuesday included spots for 20th Century Fox’s “Red Sparrow”; Comcast and Sunrun’s residential solar-power system; chat-story app “Hooked”; mobile game “Guns of Glory”; and boutique hotel chain AKA. The videos also included overlay ads sold by Google. YouTube’s restoration of ads to Paul’s channels was first reported by Tubefilter.

The 22-year-old comedy vlogger became a lightning rod for critics when he posted a video on Dec. 31 showing a person who died from a suicide (which he subsequently deleted). In a Feb. 5 video, Paul shot a Taser at a dead rat — precipitating YouTube’s decision to pull ads from his channels.

According to a YouTube rep, since the ad suspension, Logan Paul and his team have acknowledged that they reviewed and understand YouTube’s Community Guidelines and advertiser-friendly guidelines.

However, Logan Paul’s channels are still in a 90-day “probation period” during which time content from his channels is not eligible for the YouTube trending tab, nor is it eligible for non-subscriber notifications. In addition, his channels remain ineligible for the Google Preferred premium-ad program.

YouTube had previously yanked Paul’s channels from Google Preferred following the suicide video and cut him from YouTube Red original series “Foursome.” He is represented by CAA and affiliated with Studio71.

Some critics view YouTube’s temporarily demonetization of Paul’s channels as a mere slap on the wrist. A petition calling on YouTube to delete his channel has more than 660,000 supporters.

The Logan Paul controversy has played out as YouTube has been under increased scrutiny about how “brand safe” its platform is for advertisers. Last month, YouTube said it will start manually reviewing all videos in the Google Preferred program and set new minimum thresholds for creators to be able to participate in its ad-revenue sharing program.