YouTube Launches Upgraded Charts

As a prelude to the forthcoming relaunch of their subscription service, YouTube today launched new music charts experience for 44 countries, including the U.S,, Japan, Germany, Brazil and the U.K. The YouTube charts now include a new Trending chart, as well as upgraded charts for Top Songs, Top Artists, and Top Music Videos (check them out here). YouTube.com/charts

According to the announcement, the new charts are “based purely on the number of views and are a reflection of the success achieved by artists on the world’s most expansive music platform.”

The charts include:

Trending: This new chart is updated multiple times a day to provide a real time view of the new music fans are playing. It represents YouTube’s “first dedicated external signal of the most viewed new music on the platform,” the announcement reads, providing an instant snapshot of what users are reacting to.

Top Songs: Obviously enough, this chart highlights the number of views a song has tallied on YouTube. Calculated by combining all official versions of a song (including the official music video, official song used in user generated content and lyric videos), the Top Songs chart reflects how users are consuming music on the platform and the multiple ways artists are using YouTube to share their music. The Top Songs chart is updated weekly on Sunday at 12pm PST.

Top Artists: This chart highlights the most popular artists on YouTube, based on the total views of their entire discography – official music videos, official song user generated content, official live performances, remixes, lyric videos, album tracks, and collaborations. Top Artists is updated weekly on Sunday at 12pm PST.

Top Music Videos: This chart highlights the most-viewed official music videos on the platform. Top Videos is updated weekly on Sunday at 12pm PST.

More announcements are expected from YouTube in the coming weeks, including news about the relaunch of the company’s subscription service.