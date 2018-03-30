YouTube Orders Pilot for Jake Paul Show on YouTube Red

UPDATED: Notorious internet bad boy Jake Paul is angling to get a late-night-style talk show on YouTube’s premium streaming service, and YouTube has ordered a pilot of the concept.

The 21-year-old digital influencer is working with production houses Propagate Content and Five All in the Fifth Entertainment to develop a series for YouTube Red, as first reported by THR. The pilot is scheduled to shoot in May, according to a rep for Paul.

According to a YouTube spokeswoman, Paul’s show one of several early development deals it engaged in last year with “a handful of YouTube creators as part of our normal process to evaluate new creative ideas.” She added that currently there are no series orders in place out of those pacts.

Paul previously appeared in YouTube Red’s zombie-battling reality show “Fight of the Living Dead: Paradise Calls.” After rising to fame on Twitter’s now-defunct Vine, he currently has 14 million subscribers on YouTube, 10.7 million followers on Instagram, and 3.1 million Twitter followers.

In 2016, Paul made his TV debut in Disney Channel’s “Bizaardvark,” but parted ways with the show he after well-publicized incidents last summer in which he deeply annoyed his neighbors in West Hollywood.

Related YouTube TV Lands NBA Finals Sponsorship, Building on Sports-Marketing Strategy Watch: YouTube Red Debuts Trailer for 'Karate Kid' Spinoff 'Cobra Kai'

He’s also founder of the Team 10 social-media collective. In a controversy last year, teen twins Ivan and Emilio Martinez quit Team 10 over what they alleged was routine bullying by Paul. Eventually Jake Paul issued an apology for his behavior toward the Martinez brothers, after initially denying that he had bullied them.

Jake Paul is the younger brother of Logan Paul, who stirred up a hornet’s nest of controversy with a Dec. 31 video that included footage of a person who had died from a suicide. In response, YouTube yanked Logan Paul from its premium-advertising program and deleted him from YouTube Red original series “Foursome.” In early February, YouTube pulled all advertising from his channel citing content that was “unsuitable for brands.” YouTube resumed running ads on Logan Paul’s channels two weeks later but said he would remain in a 90-day “probationary period.”

Jake Paul is repped by WME and law firm Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher, and managed by Kevin Gould.