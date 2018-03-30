YouTube Says It Hasn’t Ordered a Jake Paul Show

Todd Spangler

Jake Paul
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Notorious internet bad boy Jake Paul is angling to get a late-night-style talk show on YouTube’s premium streaming service — but for now, YouTube says it has no plans to move forward with it.

“There is no series order currently in place,” a YouTube spokeswoman said.

The 21-year-old digital influencer is working with production houses Propagate Content and Five All in the Fifth Entertainment to develop a series for YouTube Red, THR reported Thursday. However, a source familiar with the situation said YouTube has not made a decision even about the show’s format and that the project may get no further than a concept.According to YouTube, Paul’s prospective show one of several early development deals it engaged in last year with “a handful of YouTube creators as part of our normal process to evaluate new creative ideas.”

Paul previously appeared in YouTube Red’s zombie-battling reality show “Fight of the Living Dead: Paradise Calls.” After rising to fame on Twitter’s now-defunct Vine, he currently has 14 million subscribers on YouTube, 10.7 million followers on Instagram, and 3.1 million Twitter followers.

In 2016, Paul made his TV debut in Disney Channel’s “Bizaardvark,” but parted ways with the show he after well-publicized incidents last summer in which he deeply annoyed his neighbors in West Hollywood.

He’s also founder of the Team 10 social-media collective. In a controversy last year, teen twins Ivan and Emilio Martinez quit Team 10 over what they alleged was routine bullying by Paul. Eventually Jake Paul issued an apology for his behavior toward the Martinez brothers, after initially denying that he had bullied them.

Jake Paul is the younger brother of Logan Paul, who stirred up a hornet’s nest of controversy with a Dec. 31 video that included footage of a person who had died from a suicide. In response, YouTube yanked Logan Paul from its premium-advertising program and deleted him from YouTube Red original series “Foursome.” In early February, YouTube pulled all advertising from his channel citing content that was “unsuitable for brands.” YouTube resumed running ads on Logan Paul’s channels two weeks later but said he would remain in a 90-day “probationary period.”

Jake Paul is repped by WME and law firm Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher, and managed by ASManagement.

