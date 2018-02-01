Lightweight YouTube Go App Launches in 130 Additional Countries Including Brazil, Mexico & Turkey

YouTube is bringing its YouTube Go app to many more countries around the globe: The Android app, which has been optimized for users with slow internet connections, is going live in 130 countries including Afghanistan, Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, Mexico and Turkey this week.

YouTube Go allows users to download videos while they’re within reach of a Wifi network, and then watch them later — a key feature for markets where broadband and fast mobile internet isn’t ubiquitous just yet. The app also makes it possible to preview videos before downloading them, and choose the download quality of each video.

Users can even swap videos offline with others who have the app installed on their own phones, effectively allowing sneaker-nets that can bring YouTube videos to rural communities without fast internet.

Users who do have enough bandwidth available to them can also stream videos, just like one would with the regular YouTube app. For the latest expansion, YouTube added a few new features, including the ability to download high-quality versions of videos, and better content recommendations.

YouTube first introduced its YouTube Go app in India in September of 2016, and subsequently launched the app in 14 additional countries, including Indonesia, South Africa and Thailand. The app has been downloaded more than 10 million times, according to publicly available Google Play statistics.

A YouTube spokesperson said that the Google-owned service doesn’t currently have any plans to announce to bring YouTube Go to Western countries. That’s perhaps because YouTube is already targeting would-be video downloaders in the U.S. and similar countries with a different offer: The service’s YouTube Red subscription tier offers the ability to download videos via the regular YouTube app to anyone paying $10 a month.