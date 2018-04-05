YouTube Shooter Never Entered Building, Google Vows to Increase Security

The woman who injured three before killing herself at YouTube’s headquarters in San Mateo, Calif. Tuesday never entered the office building of the streaming service, the company said in an update posted on Twitter late Wednesday. YouTube nevertheless vowed to increase security at its facilities around the world.

The shooter, who has since been identified by authorities as Nasim Aghdam, was able to enter the outside courtyard behind YouTube’s main office via the facility’s parking garage, according to the update. “Within two minutes of our 911 call, San Bruno Police arrived on the scene,” the video service detailed Wednesday.

An update from YouTube. pic.twitter.com/HG4LgCupRi — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 4, 2018

YouTube is letting employees take time off this week or work from home. “We are also revisiting this incident in detail and will be increasing the security at all of our offices worldwide to make them more secure not only in the near term, but long-term,” the statement reads.

Aghdam had at one point been an avid YouTuber, posting dozens of clips ranging from vegan recipes to work-out videos on the site. However, she had more recently posted more content in Farsi and Turkish, and complained on her website that views for her videos had gone down, leading her to accuse YouTube of censorship.

She also took issue with recent changes to YouTube’s partner program, which require users to have at least 1000 subscribers as well as 4000 video viewing hours per year to qualify for revenue sharing.

Most of Aghdam’s social media profiles were taken offline soon after her identity was revealed Tuesday evening, but videos reviewed by Variety included an odd mix of clips labeled as parodies, vegan cooking advice and dance performances, most of which featured Aghdam stoically staring into the camera.

NBC reported Wednesday that a Turkish YouTube star made a supercut of her videos two years ago, calling it “enough nightmare fuel for years.”