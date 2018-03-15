YouTube Rising Star Elle Mills Sets First Live Tour With Fullscreen

YouTube creator Elle Mills, who has nearly tripled her subscriber base in the last six months, is stepping out for her first-ever tour this spring.

But sorry, non-Canadian fans: Mills’ seven-city swing will hit only venues in the Great White North. Her live show, produced by Fullscreen Live, is slated to run around 30 minutes. Mills will bring her popular YouTube personality to the stage along with her mother, Janette, and brother Jay, both of whom have made regular appearances in her videos.

The 19-year-old YouTuber, born in the Philippines and raised in the Toronto area, has become a rising star with her vlogs that blend humor, enthusiasm and honesty. Last November, Mills’ heartfelt “Coming Out” video — in which she revealed that she’s bisexual — went viral, and has garnered more than 2.6 million views to date. Her YouTube channel, ElleOfTheMills, now has 1.13 million subscribers.

“There are a lot of fans who have supported me along the way and I’m really excited to share this experience with them,” Mills said of the tour. “My hope is that I’ve inspired them with what I do and that this tour is a reminder of the love and community they’ve shown me.”

Mills’ tour dates are: April 21 – Vancouver; April 22 – Edmonton; May 5 – Calgary; May 6 – Winnipeg; May 26 – Montreal; May 27 – Toronto; and June 2 – Ottowa.

Tickets for the shows start at $29.99 for general admission, which lets attendees take a post-show photo with Mills. The VIP admission package, priced at $99, offers a pre-show meet-and-greet, a picture, an autograph, a VIP laminate pass, a poster and early entrance to the venue. (Parents or guardians must buy a general-admission ticket to accompany their child to the show.) Tickets are available now through Fullscreen Live.

Mills is exclusively repped by Fullscreen, which announced her signing last fall. Her manager is Nick Coffey, senior talent manager at Fullscreen.