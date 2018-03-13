You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube Adds Dark Theme to iOS, Android Apps

Janko Roettgers

YouTube is going dark: The Google-owned video service introduced a new dark theme for its mobile apps Tuesday, which is supposed to cut down on unnecessary distractions cause by a bright background. It should especially make a difference during nighttime viewing.

The new theme is being launched for YouTube’s iPhone and iPad app first, and is supposed to come to Android mobile devices soon. The theme is optional: Users can enable it by going into the settings of their YouTube mobile app.

YouTube Dark Theme

The change comes roughly half a year after Google first introduced a dark theme for its website. That launch coincided with a desktop redesign that was meant to simplify the YouTube desktop experience.

