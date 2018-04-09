YouTube Illegally Tracks Data on Kids, Groups Claim in FTC Complaint

Google’s YouTube for years has been collecting data on children’s viewing patterns — in violation of a federal law — a coalition of 23 advocacy groups alleged in a complaint filed Monday with the FTC.

YouTube said it has not reviewed the complaint but said it will “read the complaint thoroughly and evaluate if there are things we can do to improve.”

“Because YouTube is not for children, we’ve invested significantly in the creation of the YouTube Kids app to offer an alternative, specifically designed for children,” a YouTube rep said in a statement.

The groups, which include the Center for Digital Democracy, Common Sense Media, and the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, urged the FTC to “investigate and sanction” Google for YouTube’s alleged violations of the 1998 Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. About 80% of children in the U.S. aged 6-12 use YouTube daily, according to a 2017 survey by research firm Smarty Pants cited by the groups.

“Google has actual knowledge that children under age 13 are using YouTube,” the coalition of groups said in the April 9 FTC complaint. “Google nonetheless collects and uses personal information from all YouTube users, including children under the age of 13, without giving notice or obtaining advanced, verifiable parental consent as required by COPPA.”

The groups may seeing an opportunity to strike while the iron is hot in D.C. on data-privacy concerns. Facebook has been reeling from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, revealing last week that data on upwards of 87 million users may have been improperly obtained by the political consulting firm that had worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before Congress this week.

In their FTC complaint, the advocacy groups claimed Google makes huge profits from improperly selling ads using data to target children. They called on the FTC to levy fines on Google that “could total in the billions of dollars.”

“For years, Google has abdicated its responsibility to kids and families by disingenuously claiming YouTube — a site rife with popular cartoons, nursery rhymes, and toy ads — is not for children under 13,” CCFC executive director Josh Golin said in a statement. “It’s time for the FTC to hold Google accountable for its illegal data collection and advertising practices.”

The FTC has not commented on the complaint.

It’s not the first time watchdog groups have called on the FTC to look into YouTube’s kid-targeted advertising practices. In 2015, a similar coalition including many of the same organizations urged the agency to investigate the YouTube Kids app for allegedly presenting content and advertising in a deceptive manner.

The Google Preferred premium ad program for YouTube includes a “Parenting and Family” category comprising popular channels targeted at children. The advocacy groups specifically singled out two top kids’ channels on YouTube: ChuChuTV Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs (which has 15.9 million subscribers and over 10 billion channel views) and LittleBabyBum (14.6 million subscribers, more than 14 billion views).

The FTC complaint against Google was drafted by the Georgetown University Law Center’s Communications & Technology Law Clinic in the Institute for Public Representation. The text of the complaint can be found at this link.

