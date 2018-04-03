Police Responding to Active Shooter at YouTube Headquarters

The San Bruno police tweeted that they are responding to an active shooter situation at YouTube’s headquarters on Tuesday, and urged others to stay away from the area.

At about 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Vadim Lavrusik, whose Twitter bio says he works in product at the company, tweeted, “Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.”

A San Bruno police dispatcher confirmed to Variety shortly after that there was an “active investigation” taking place at YouTube’s headquarters, but would not divulge any further details. About 15 minutes after his initial tweet, Lavrusik tweeted, “Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now.”

A YouTube spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come…

