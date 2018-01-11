‘Madden NFL 18,’ ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ and ‘Futurama’ Games Receive Videogame Writing Nominations

Former Writers Guild of America West President Patric Verrone has received a video game writing nod along with Cas Ruffin for their work on “Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow.” “Dishonored: Death of the Outsider,” “Horizon Zero Dawn,” and “Madden NFL 18: Longshot” also scored nominations.

Verrone served as producer and writer on the Fox animated series “Futurama,” which ran for seven seasons, and served as WGA West president from 2005 to 2009. The Animation Writers Caucus of the WGA West awarded Verrone a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.

The WGA’s Videogame Writing Award honors the best qualifying script from a video game published in the previous year. To be eligible for WGA consideration, games must have been released between Dec. 1, 2016 and Nov. 30, 2017, and feature on-screen writing credits.

Additionally, the credited video game writers must have been or must have applied to become members of the WGA Videogame Writers Caucus at the time scripts were submitted. Work that was not produced under WGA jurisdiction was also eligible for submission. Judging for the WGA Videogame Writing Award is conducted by panels comprised of Videogame Writers Caucus members and/or Writers Guild members active in video game writing.

The winner will be announced on Feb. 11 at simultaneous ceremonies at the Edison Ballroom in New York City and the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

The WGA began presenting the Videogame Awards in 2010. “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” won the award last year.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

“Dishonored: Death of the Outsider”

External writers Anna Megill, Hazel Monforton; lead narrative designer Sachka Duval; Arkane Studios-Bethesda Softworks

“Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow”

Written by Cas Ruffin, Patric Verrone; TinyCo

“Horizon Zero Dawn”

Narrative director John Gonzalez; lead writer Benjamin McCaw; writing by Ben Schroder, Anne Toole; additional writing by Dee Warrick, Meg Jayanth; Guerrilla Games

“Madden NFL 18: Longshot”

Written by Michael Young, Adrian Todd Zuniga; story by Michael Young; Tiburon/Electronic Arts