‘Wonder Woman’ Is No. 1 Title Movie Fans Want to See in 4K Ultra HD: Fandango Survey

Other titles in top 10 ranking include 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,' 'Blade Runner 2049,' 'Deadpool'

Todd Spangler

Wonder Woman
CREDIT: Clay Enos/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Home-entertainment fans have picked superhero blockbuster “Wonder Woman” as the movie that they most want to watch in 4K Ultra HD format, according to a new Fandango survey.

Wonder Woman,” starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, has been a critical and box-office success. The Warner Bros. release raked in more than $820 million worldwide in ticket sales, registering as one of 2017’s top-grossing films.

After “Wonder Woman,” the top 4K films fans picked according to the survey, were: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”; “Blade Runner 2049”; “Deadpool”; and Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic “Dunkirk.”

Fandango’s 4K UHD movie survey of about 1,000 film fans with HDTVs is designed to promote the several hundred 4K selections FandangoNow, the video-on-demand service operated by Fandango. According to the survey, 60% of respondents said they’re more likely to watch a movie at home if it is available in 4K Ultra HD.

Studios had once wanted 4K Ultra HD digital titles to be priced higher than those in Digital HD — similar to the way Blu-ray Disc releases cost more than standard DVDs.

But FandangoNow offers movies for rent or purchase at the same price regardless of format. “Wonder Woman,” for example, is $19.99 to purchase and $5.99 to rent from the service. Apple’s iTunes also sells 4K titles at the same price as HD versions; the tech giant began offering Ultra HD selections with the launch of the Apple TV 4K set-top last fall.

In a limited-time promo, starting Friday, FandangoNow is offering a 20% discount on all 4K UHD movies with the promo code “4K 18.”

FandangoNow is built on M-Go, the VOD service owned by Technicolor and DreamWorks Animation that Fandango acquired in early 2016. The service is available on a range of smart TVs, internet media players, video-game consoles, iOS and Android mobile devices, and online at fandangonow.com.

Here are the top 10 4K films users most wanted to see in the format, as ranked by the FandangoNow survey:

1. “Wonder Woman”
2. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
3. “Blade Runner 2049”
4. “Deadpool”
5. “Dunkirk”
6. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
7. “The Dark Knight”
8. “Mad Max: Fury Road”
9. “It” (2017)
10. “Atomic Blonde”

 

